September 17, 2016 11:25 AM
Indiana HS football scores
Associated Press
Friday's scores
Adams Central 35, Heritage 6
Andrean 55, Hobart 28
Angola 56, Lakeland 14
Beech Grove 47, Indpls Howe 33
Bloomington South 49, Southport 35
Boonville 41, Tell City 14
Brownsburg 14, Fishers 10
Brownstown 35, N. Harrison 9
Calumet 36, Hammond Noll 13
Carroll (Flora) 34, Clinton Prairie 21
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 36, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21
Center Grove 51, Indpls N. Central 14
Central Noble 34, Fremont 20
Charlestown 26, Silver Creek 14
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.), Ill. 41, Hammond Gavit 8
Churubusco 73, Prairie Hts. 0
Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 34, Indpls Cathedral 29
Clinton Central 54, Taylor 0
Columbia City 40, DeKalb 14
Columbus East 56, New Albany 15
Columbus North 54, Terre Haute South 0
Corydon 52, Eastern (Pekin) 22
Covenant Christian 54, Tindley 18
Crawfordsville 21, Southmont 13
Culver 40, Triton 26
Danville 23, N. Montgomery 0
Decatur Central 66, Mooresville 21
Delphi 35, Indpls Arlington 22
E. Central 35, Batesville 14
E. Chicago Central 49, Hammond Clark 0
E. Noble 41, Leo 21
Eastern Hancock 26, Knightstown 21
Eastside 38, Garrett 16
Elkhart Central 38, S. Bend St. Joseph's 28
Ev. Central 38, Castle 26
Ev. Mater Dei 38, Ev. North 20
Ev. Memorial 52, Ev. Bosse 13
Ev. Reitz 23, Ev. Harrison 6
Floyd Central 35, Jeffersonville 7
Fountain Central 34, Attica 31
Franklin 44, Martinsville 42
Franklin Central 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 14
Franklin Co. 34, Lawrenceburg 20
Frankton 42, Blackford 28
Frontier 44, Traders Point Christian 6
Ft. Wayne Concordia 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 22
Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Ft. Wayne North 28
Ft. Wayne Snider 23, Homestead 17
Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Ft. Wayne South 18
Gibson Southern 36, Princeton 6
Goshen 28, Concord 25
Greencastle 31, Cascade 13
Greensburg 48, S. Dearborn 6
Griffith 13, Kankakee Valley 12
Guerin Catholic 60, Indpls Broad Ripple 8
Hagerstown 31, Union Co. 14
Hamilton Southeastern 21, Westfield 20
Hammond 18, Gary West 6
Hanover Central 35, Boone Grove 7
Heritage Hills 26, N. Posey 15
Huntington North 26, Bellmont 7
Indiana Deaf 45, Anderson Prep Academy 8
Indpls Brebeuf 21, Culver Academy 10
Indpls Chatard 45, Indpls Ritter 6
Indpls Lutheran 42, Indpls Park Tudor 14
Indpls Northwest 51, Indpls Washington 14
Indpls Roncalli 31, Indpls Scecina 6
Indpls Shortridge 26, Indpls Marshall 0
Jasper 45, Vincennes 42, 2OT
Jay Co. 37, Bluffton 18
Knox 34, Glenn 21
Kokomo 25, Lafayette Jeff 19
Lafayette Catholic 52, Eastern (Greene) 13
Lafayette Harrison 35, Anderson 13
Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 17
LaPorte 35, Lake Central 17
LaVille 54, Caston 8
Lawrence Central 52, Indpls Pike 33
Lawrence North 27, Carmel 20
Lebanon 76, Frankfort 39
Linton 59, Springs Valley 6
Lowell 41, Highland 14
Madison 22, Jennings Co. 6
Madison-Grant 27, Alexandria 19
Marion 56, Richmond 21
McCutcheon 62, Logansport 40
Michigan City 42, Merrillville 35
Milan 55, N. Decatur 12
Mishawaka 41, S. Bend Clay 6
Mishawaka Marian 30, Jimtown 7
Mississinewa 24, Eastbrook 6
Mitchell 56, Crawford Co. 0
Monroe Central 56, Tri-Central 0
Monrovia 56, Speedway 18
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 20, Delta 19
Muncie Central 37, Indpls Tech 6
Munster 20, Hammond Morton 7
N. Knox 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 20
N. Miami 60, Rochester 21
N. Newton 20, Wheeler 0
N. Putnam 55, Cloverdale 0
N. Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 7
N. White 8, Tri-County 0
New Castle 17, Yorktown 12
New Haven 60, Norwell 6
New Palestine 63, Pendleton Hts. 9
New Prairie 28, Bremen 6
Noblesville 45, Zionsville 24
Northeastern 42, Tri 6
Northfield 27, Manchester 7
Northview 14, Owen Valley 0
Northwestern 35, Hamilton Hts. 20
NorthWood 53, Wawasee 30
Oak Hill 28, Elwood 12
Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill. 61, S. Newton 14
Penn 28, S. Bend Adams 7
Perry Central 14, Tecumseh 6
Peru 43, Maconaquah 3
Pike Central 38, Forest Park 20
Pioneer 68, W. Central 0
Plainfield 28, Greenwood 0
Plymouth 19, Elkhart Memorial 17
Portage 7, Crown Point 3
Providence 48, Indpls Manual 0
Rockville 57, Turkey Run 9
Rushville 20, Connersville 14
S. Adams 35, Wes-Del 0
S. Bend Washington 16, S. Bend Riley 6
S. Central (Union Mills) 34, River Forest 20
S. Decatur 42, Edinburgh 6
S. Putnam 45, Edgewood 13
Salem 48, Clarksville 6
Seeger 27, Covington 20
Seymour 44, Bedford N. Lawrence 38
Shelbyville 52, Greenfield 31
Shenandoah 17, Cass 6
Sheridan 40, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Southridge 38, S. Spencer 17
Southside Home School 14, Brown Co. 10
Southwood 54, Wabash 29
Sullivan 70, S. Vermillion 6
Switzerland Co. 48, Oldenburg 20
Terre Haute North 53, Bloomington North 38
Tipton 38, Western 14
Tri-West 21, Western Boone 17
Triton Central 23, Indian Creek 18
Twin Lakes 54, Benton Central 27
Union City 36, Centerville 20
Valparaiso 34, Chesterton 13
W. Lafayette 48, Rensselaer 16
W. Noble 38, Fairfield 14
W. Vigo 59, N. Daviess 0
W. Washington 34, Paoli 0
Warren Central 35, Indpls Ben Davis 34
Warsaw 34, Northridge 2
Washington 21, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 7
Whiteland 22, Avon 21
Whiting 24, Lake Station 0
Whitko 44, Tippecanoe Valley 20
Winamac 40, N. Judson 14
Winchester 58, Cambridge City 22
Woodlan 57, Southern Wells 7