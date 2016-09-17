 Skip to main content

September 17, 2016 11:25 AM

Indiana HS football scores

Associated Press

Friday's scores

Adams Central 35, Heritage 6

Andrean 55, Hobart 28

Angola 56, Lakeland 14

Beech Grove 47, Indpls Howe 33

Bloomington South 49, Southport 35

Boonville 41, Tell City 14

Brownsburg 14, Fishers 10

Brownstown 35, N. Harrison 9

Calumet 36, Hammond Noll 13

Carroll (Flora) 34, Clinton Prairie 21

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 36, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21

Center Grove 51, Indpls N. Central 14

Central Noble 34, Fremont 20

Charlestown 26, Silver Creek 14

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.), Ill. 41, Hammond Gavit 8

Churubusco 73, Prairie Hts. 0

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 34, Indpls Cathedral 29

Clinton Central 54, Taylor 0

Columbia City 40, DeKalb 14

Columbus East 56, New Albany 15

Columbus North 54, Terre Haute South 0

Corydon 52, Eastern (Pekin) 22

Covenant Christian 54, Tindley 18

Crawfordsville 21, Southmont 13

Culver 40, Triton 26

Danville 23, N. Montgomery 0

Decatur Central 66, Mooresville 21

Delphi 35, Indpls Arlington 22

E. Central 35, Batesville 14

E. Chicago Central 49, Hammond Clark 0

E. Noble 41, Leo 21

Eastern Hancock 26, Knightstown 21

Eastside 38, Garrett 16

Elkhart Central 38, S. Bend St. Joseph's 28

Ev. Central 38, Castle 26

Ev. Mater Dei 38, Ev. North 20

Ev. Memorial 52, Ev. Bosse 13

Ev. Reitz 23, Ev. Harrison 6

Floyd Central 35, Jeffersonville 7

Fountain Central 34, Attica 31

Franklin 44, Martinsville 42

Franklin Central 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 14

Franklin Co. 34, Lawrenceburg 20

Frankton 42, Blackford 28

Frontier 44, Traders Point Christian 6

Ft. Wayne Concordia 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 22

Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Ft. Wayne North 28

Ft. Wayne Snider 23, Homestead 17

Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Ft. Wayne South 18

Gibson Southern 36, Princeton 6

Goshen 28, Concord 25

Greencastle 31, Cascade 13

Greensburg 48, S. Dearborn 6

Griffith 13, Kankakee Valley 12

Guerin Catholic 60, Indpls Broad Ripple 8

Hagerstown 31, Union Co. 14

Hamilton Southeastern 21, Westfield 20

Hammond 18, Gary West 6

Hanover Central 35, Boone Grove 7

Heritage Hills 26, N. Posey 15

Huntington North 26, Bellmont 7

Indiana Deaf 45, Anderson Prep Academy 8

Indpls Brebeuf 21, Culver Academy 10

Indpls Chatard 45, Indpls Ritter 6

Indpls Lutheran 42, Indpls Park Tudor 14

Indpls Northwest 51, Indpls Washington 14

Indpls Roncalli 31, Indpls Scecina 6

Indpls Shortridge 26, Indpls Marshall 0

Jasper 45, Vincennes 42, 2OT

Jay Co. 37, Bluffton 18

Knox 34, Glenn 21

Kokomo 25, Lafayette Jeff 19

Lafayette Catholic 52, Eastern (Greene) 13

Lafayette Harrison 35, Anderson 13

Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 17

LaPorte 35, Lake Central 17

LaVille 54, Caston 8

Lawrence Central 52, Indpls Pike 33

Lawrence North 27, Carmel 20

Lebanon 76, Frankfort 39

Linton 59, Springs Valley 6

Lowell 41, Highland 14

Madison 22, Jennings Co. 6

Madison-Grant 27, Alexandria 19

Marion 56, Richmond 21

McCutcheon 62, Logansport 40

Michigan City 42, Merrillville 35

Milan 55, N. Decatur 12

Mishawaka 41, S. Bend Clay 6

Mishawaka Marian 30, Jimtown 7

Mississinewa 24, Eastbrook 6

Mitchell 56, Crawford Co. 0

Monroe Central 56, Tri-Central 0

Monrovia 56, Speedway 18

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 20, Delta 19

Muncie Central 37, Indpls Tech 6

Munster 20, Hammond Morton 7

N. Knox 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 20

N. Miami 60, Rochester 21

N. Newton 20, Wheeler 0

N. Putnam 55, Cloverdale 0

N. Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 7

N. White 8, Tri-County 0

New Castle 17, Yorktown 12

New Haven 60, Norwell 6

New Palestine 63, Pendleton Hts. 9

New Prairie 28, Bremen 6

Noblesville 45, Zionsville 24

Northeastern 42, Tri 6

Northfield 27, Manchester 7

Northview 14, Owen Valley 0

Northwestern 35, Hamilton Hts. 20

NorthWood 53, Wawasee 30

Oak Hill 28, Elwood 12

Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill. 61, S. Newton 14

Penn 28, S. Bend Adams 7

Perry Central 14, Tecumseh 6

Peru 43, Maconaquah 3

Pike Central 38, Forest Park 20

Pioneer 68, W. Central 0

Plainfield 28, Greenwood 0

Plymouth 19, Elkhart Memorial 17

Portage 7, Crown Point 3

Providence 48, Indpls Manual 0

Rockville 57, Turkey Run 9

Rushville 20, Connersville 14

S. Adams 35, Wes-Del 0

S. Bend Washington 16, S. Bend Riley 6

S. Central (Union Mills) 34, River Forest 20

S. Decatur 42, Edinburgh 6

S. Putnam 45, Edgewood 13

Salem 48, Clarksville 6

Seeger 27, Covington 20

Seymour 44, Bedford N. Lawrence 38

Shelbyville 52, Greenfield 31

Shenandoah 17, Cass 6

Sheridan 40, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Southridge 38, S. Spencer 17

Southside Home School 14, Brown Co. 10

Southwood 54, Wabash 29

Sullivan 70, S. Vermillion 6

Switzerland Co. 48, Oldenburg 20

Terre Haute North 53, Bloomington North 38

Tipton 38, Western 14

Tri-West 21, Western Boone 17

Triton Central 23, Indian Creek 18

Twin Lakes 54, Benton Central 27

Union City 36, Centerville 20

Valparaiso 34, Chesterton 13

W. Lafayette 48, Rensselaer 16

W. Noble 38, Fairfield 14

W. Vigo 59, N. Daviess 0

W. Washington 34, Paoli 0

Warren Central 35, Indpls Ben Davis 34

Warsaw 34, Northridge 2

Washington 21, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 7

Whiteland 22, Avon 21

Whiting 24, Lake Station 0

Whitko 44, Tippecanoe Valley 20

Winamac 40, N. Judson 14

Winchester 58, Cambridge City 22

Woodlan 57, Southern Wells 7


