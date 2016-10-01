October 01, 2016 9:41 AM
Indiana HS football scores
Associated Press
Friday's scores
Adams Central 42, Southern Wells 7
Andrean 20, Kankakee Valley 0
Angola 42, Prairie Hts. 0
Attica 33, Covington 20
Bloomington South 23, Terre Haute North 21
Boone Grove 26, Hammond Noll 14
Bremen 27, S. Bend Washington 21, OT
Brownsburg 38, Zionsville 25
Brownstown 57, Clarksville 0
Carmel 40, Indpls Ben Davis 36
Carroll (Flora) 42, N. White 16
Castle 49, Ev. Harrison 6
Center Grove 51, Indpls Pike 7
Charlestown 34, Corydon 7
Churubusco 42, Central Noble 6
Clinton Prairie 46, Delphi 20
Columbus East 49, Madison 0
Columbus North 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 13
Concord 19, Plymouth 18
Covenant Christian 45, Indpls Broad Ripple 16
Culver 38, Caston 0
Danville 41, Frankfort 22
Decatur Central 28, Greenwood 14
DeKalb 38, Norwell 0
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 47, Gary West 0
Dwight, Ill. 22, S. Newton 6
E. Central 56, Connersville 15
E. Noble 48, Columbia City 0
Eastbrook 24, Frankton 20
Eastern (Greene) 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 34
Eastern (Greentown) 41, Taylor 6
Eastside 47, Fremont 6
Edgewood 23, Brown Co. 13
Edinburgh 26, Traders Point Christian 16
Elwood 38, Alexandria 12
Ev. Central 21, Ev. Memorial 14
Ev. Mater Dei 42, Ev. Bosse 0
Ev. Reitz 49, Ev. North 23
Fishers 27, Indpls Cathedral 17
Floyd Central 39, Bedford N. Lawrence 23
Fountain Central 42, S. Vermillion 0
Franklin Central 54, Bloomington North 12
Franklin Co. 42, S. Dearborn 6
Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne Wayne 32
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 14, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
Ft. Wayne Snider 54, Ft. Wayne Northrop 3
Ft. Wayne South 14, Ft. Wayne North 12
Garrett 26, Fairfield 16
Gibson Southern 69, Pike Central 7
Goshen 24, Northridge 21
Greencastle 14, Northview 0
Greenfield 28, Yorktown 27, OT
Griffith 24, Highland 6
Guerin Catholic 13, Indpls Brebeuf 10
Hagerstown 28, Centerville 7
Hamilton Southeastern 28, Noblesville 14
Hammond 44, Indpls Marshall 8
Hammond Gavit 56, Hammond Clark 20
Hanover Central 32, Wheeler 14
Heritage 48, Bluffton 6
Heritage Christian 9, Indpls Arlington 0
Hobart 19, Munster 14
Homestead 35, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 18
Indian Creek 41, Cascade 16
Indpls Chatard 23, Cin. Winton Woods, Ohio 19
Indpls Lutheran 18, Monrovia 13
Indpls Park Tudor 38, Speedway 36
Indpls Ritter 27, Beech Grove 20
Indpls Roncalli 35, Martinsville 9
Indpls Scecina 29, Triton Central 28, 2OT
Indpls Tech 20, Anderson 0
Indpls Washington 58, Rock Creek Academy 0
Jay Co. 29, S. Adams 28
Jimtown 31, S. Bend Riley 20
Lafayette Catholic 28, W. Lafayette 25
Lafayette Harrison 23, McCutcheon 20
Lafayette Jeff 50, Richmond 32
Lake Central 38, Chesterton 0
Lakeland 49, W. Noble 21
Lapel 34, Cass 13
LaPorte 34, Crown Point 16
LaVille 35, Glenn 7
Lawrence Central 21, Indpls N. Central 17
Lawrenceburg 48, Rushville 22
Lebanon 52, Crawfordsville 19
Leo 42, Huntington North 13
Linton 61, N. Knox 0
Lowell 33, Hammond Morton 6
Madison-Grant 49, Blackford 22
Milan 51, Oldenburg 7
Mishawaka 36, S. Bend St. Joseph's 3
Mishawaka Marian 21, New Prairie 17
Mississinewa 34, Oak Hill 14
Monroe Central 34, Eastern Hancock 13
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 28, Jasper 27
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 42, New Castle 13
Muncie Central 38, Marion 33
N. Central (Farmersburg) 42, Riverton Parke 14
N. Daviess 27, Wood Memorial 24
N. Decatur 34, Anderson Prep Academy 0
N. Harrison 14, Silver Creek 13, OT
N. Judson 38, Triton 12
N. Miami 41, Wabash 7
N. Newton 13, S. Central (Union Mills) 12
N. Posey 24, Tell City 14
N. Putnam 35, W. Vigo 7
N. Vermillion 42, Rockville 6
New Albany 42, Jeffersonville 14
New Haven 55, Bellmont 10
New Palestine 70, Shelbyville 20
Northeastern 64, Union Co. 6
Northfield 43, Maconaquah 7
Northwestern 43, Western 13
NorthWood 52, Elkhart Memorial 21
Owen Valley 17, Cloverdale 0
Paoli 43, Crawford Co. 0
Pendleton Hts. 31, Delta 28
Penn 51, S. Bend Clay 0
Peru 29, Southwood 28
Pioneer 48, Knox 6
Plainfield 38, Franklin 27
Pontiac, Ill. 48, Bowman Academy 0
Portage 40, Michigan City 0
Princeton 65, Boonville 38
Providence 35, Mitchell 8
Rensselaer 54, Benton Central 8
River Forest 33, Lake Station 0
S. Bend Adams 34, Elkhart Central 7
S. Decatur 74, Switzerland Co. 20
S. Spencer 52, Forest Park 8
Salem 21, Eastern (Pekin) 7
Scottsburg 26, Indpls Manual 13
Seeger 63, Turkey Run 7
Seymour 30, Jennings Co. 19
Shenandoah 47, Winchester 14
Sheridan 14, Tipton 10
Southport 42, Terre Haute South 28
Southridge 29, Heritage Hills 17
Springs Valley 38, Tecumseh 16
Sullivan 42, S. Putnam 7
Tippecanoe Valley 21, Rochester 7
Tri 34, Knightstown 27
Tri-Central 30, Clinton Central 22
Tri-County 25, Frontier 19
Tri-West 34, Southmont 7
Union City 28, Cambridge City 24
Valparaiso 20, Merrillville 15
W. Washington 25, Perry Central 14
Warren Central 63, Lawrence North 21
Warsaw 38, Wawasee 14
Washington 30, Vincennes 0
Wes-Del 28, Tindley 0
Western Boone 22, N. Montgomery 14
Westfield 21, Avon 20
Whiteland 28, Mooresville 6
Whiting 33, Calumet 6
Whitko 31, Manchester 20
Winamac 49, W. Central 14
Woodlan 36, Lima Cent. Cath., Ohio 20
Postponements and cancellations
E. Chicago Central vs. Indpls Northwest, ppd. to Oct 1.