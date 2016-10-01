 Skip to main content

October 01, 2016 9:41 AM

Indiana HS football scores

Associated Press

Friday's scores

Adams Central 42, Southern Wells 7

Andrean 20, Kankakee Valley 0

Angola 42, Prairie Hts. 0

Attica 33, Covington 20

Bloomington South 23, Terre Haute North 21

Boone Grove 26, Hammond Noll 14

Bremen 27, S. Bend Washington 21, OT

Brownsburg 38, Zionsville 25

Brownstown 57, Clarksville 0

Carmel 40, Indpls Ben Davis 36

Carroll (Flora) 42, N. White 16

Castle 49, Ev. Harrison 6

Center Grove 51, Indpls Pike 7

Charlestown 34, Corydon 7

Churubusco 42, Central Noble 6

Clinton Prairie 46, Delphi 20

Columbus East 49, Madison 0

Columbus North 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 13

Concord 19, Plymouth 18

Covenant Christian 45, Indpls Broad Ripple 16

Culver 38, Caston 0

Danville 41, Frankfort 22

Decatur Central 28, Greenwood 14

DeKalb 38, Norwell 0

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 47, Gary West 0

Dwight, Ill. 22, S. Newton 6

E. Central 56, Connersville 15

E. Noble 48, Columbia City 0

Eastbrook 24, Frankton 20

Eastern (Greene) 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 34

Eastern (Greentown) 41, Taylor 6

Eastside 47, Fremont 6

Edgewood 23, Brown Co. 13

Edinburgh 26, Traders Point Christian 16

Elwood 38, Alexandria 12

Ev. Central 21, Ev. Memorial 14

Ev. Mater Dei 42, Ev. Bosse 0

Ev. Reitz 49, Ev. North 23

Fishers 27, Indpls Cathedral 17

Floyd Central 39, Bedford N. Lawrence 23

Fountain Central 42, S. Vermillion 0

Franklin Central 54, Bloomington North 12

Franklin Co. 42, S. Dearborn 6

Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne Wayne 32

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 14, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

Ft. Wayne Snider 54, Ft. Wayne Northrop 3

Ft. Wayne South 14, Ft. Wayne North 12

Garrett 26, Fairfield 16

Gibson Southern 69, Pike Central 7

Goshen 24, Northridge 21

Greencastle 14, Northview 0

Greenfield 28, Yorktown 27, OT

Griffith 24, Highland 6

Guerin Catholic 13, Indpls Brebeuf 10

Hagerstown 28, Centerville 7

Hamilton Southeastern 28, Noblesville 14

Hammond 44, Indpls Marshall 8

Hammond Gavit 56, Hammond Clark 20

Hanover Central 32, Wheeler 14

Heritage 48, Bluffton 6

Heritage Christian 9, Indpls Arlington 0

Hobart 19, Munster 14

Homestead 35, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 18

Indian Creek 41, Cascade 16

Indpls Chatard 23, Cin. Winton Woods, Ohio 19

Indpls Lutheran 18, Monrovia 13

Indpls Park Tudor 38, Speedway 36

Indpls Ritter 27, Beech Grove 20

Indpls Roncalli 35, Martinsville 9

Indpls Scecina 29, Triton Central 28, 2OT

Indpls Tech 20, Anderson 0

Indpls Washington 58, Rock Creek Academy 0

Jay Co. 29, S. Adams 28

Jimtown 31, S. Bend Riley 20

Lafayette Catholic 28, W. Lafayette 25

Lafayette Harrison 23, McCutcheon 20

Lafayette Jeff 50, Richmond 32

Lake Central 38, Chesterton 0

Lakeland 49, W. Noble 21

Lapel 34, Cass 13

LaPorte 34, Crown Point 16

LaVille 35, Glenn 7

Lawrence Central 21, Indpls N. Central 17

Lawrenceburg 48, Rushville 22

Lebanon 52, Crawfordsville 19

Leo 42, Huntington North 13

Linton 61, N. Knox 0

Lowell 33, Hammond Morton 6

Madison-Grant 49, Blackford 22

Milan 51, Oldenburg 7

Mishawaka 36, S. Bend St. Joseph's 3

Mishawaka Marian 21, New Prairie 17

Mississinewa 34, Oak Hill 14

Monroe Central 34, Eastern Hancock 13

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 28, Jasper 27

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 42, New Castle 13

Muncie Central 38, Marion 33

N. Central (Farmersburg) 42, Riverton Parke 14

N. Daviess 27, Wood Memorial 24

N. Decatur 34, Anderson Prep Academy 0

N. Harrison 14, Silver Creek 13, OT

N. Judson 38, Triton 12

N. Miami 41, Wabash 7

N. Newton 13, S. Central (Union Mills) 12

N. Posey 24, Tell City 14

N. Putnam 35, W. Vigo 7

N. Vermillion 42, Rockville 6

New Albany 42, Jeffersonville 14

New Haven 55, Bellmont 10

New Palestine 70, Shelbyville 20

Northeastern 64, Union Co. 6

Northfield 43, Maconaquah 7

Northwestern 43, Western 13

NorthWood 52, Elkhart Memorial 21

Owen Valley 17, Cloverdale 0

Paoli 43, Crawford Co. 0

Pendleton Hts. 31, Delta 28

Penn 51, S. Bend Clay 0

Peru 29, Southwood 28

Pioneer 48, Knox 6

Plainfield 38, Franklin 27

Pontiac, Ill. 48, Bowman Academy 0

Portage 40, Michigan City 0

Princeton 65, Boonville 38

Providence 35, Mitchell 8

Rensselaer 54, Benton Central 8

River Forest 33, Lake Station 0

S. Bend Adams 34, Elkhart Central 7

S. Decatur 74, Switzerland Co. 20

S. Spencer 52, Forest Park 8

Salem 21, Eastern (Pekin) 7

Scottsburg 26, Indpls Manual 13

Seeger 63, Turkey Run 7

Seymour 30, Jennings Co. 19

Shenandoah 47, Winchester 14

Sheridan 14, Tipton 10

Southport 42, Terre Haute South 28

Southridge 29, Heritage Hills 17

Springs Valley 38, Tecumseh 16

Sullivan 42, S. Putnam 7

Tippecanoe Valley 21, Rochester 7

Tri 34, Knightstown 27

Tri-Central 30, Clinton Central 22

Tri-County 25, Frontier 19

Tri-West 34, Southmont 7

Union City 28, Cambridge City 24

Valparaiso 20, Merrillville 15

W. Washington 25, Perry Central 14

Warren Central 63, Lawrence North 21

Warsaw 38, Wawasee 14

Washington 30, Vincennes 0

Wes-Del 28, Tindley 0

Western Boone 22, N. Montgomery 14

Westfield 21, Avon 20

Whiteland 28, Mooresville 6

Whiting 33, Calumet 6

Whitko 31, Manchester 20

Winamac 49, W. Central 14

Woodlan 36, Lima Cent. Cath., Ohio 20

Postponements and cancellations

E. Chicago Central vs. Indpls Northwest, ppd. to Oct 1.

