October 08, 2016 7:55 AM

Indiana HS football scores

Associated Press

Friday's scores

Adams Central 55, Bluffton 6

Avon 43, Zionsville 29

Bedford N. Lawrence 38, Madison 7

Beech Grove 44, Triton Central 20

Bloomington South 42, Columbus North 28

Boonville 34, S. Spencer 32

Bremen 34, Jimtown 27

Brownstown 52, Silver Creek 14

Carroll (Flora) 42, Northwestern 14

Cascade 40, Edgewood 13

Castle 42, Ev. North 21

Center Grove 14, Lawrence North 0

Centerville 42, Union Co. 8

Charlestown 40, Providence 7

Churubusco 40, W. Noble 6

Clinton Central 36, Attica 28

Clinton Prairie 56, N. White 40

Concord 31, Northridge 19

Covenant Christian 28, Traders Point Christian 0

Covington 56, Turkey Run 3

Crown Point 28, Chesterton 0

Danville 33, Western Boone 17

DeKalb 20, Bellmont 6

Delphi 28, Benton Central 26

Delta 27, Greenfield 20

E. Central 35, Greensburg 7

E. Chicago Central 56, Bowman Academy 6

Eastbrook 55, Alexandria 7

Eastern (Greentown) 20, Tri-Central 16

Eastern (Pekin) 41, Crawford Co. 7

Eastside 35, Central Noble 6

Edinburgh 28, Wes-Del 26

Elwood 40, Blackford 20

Ev. Central 56, Ev. Mater Dei 17

Ev. Memorial 51, Ev. Harrison 14

Ev. Reitz 56, Ev. Bosse 0

Floyd Central 45, Jennings Co. 6

Franklin Central 35, Terre Haute South 20

Franklin Co. 46, Batesville 28

Fremont 45, Prairie Hts. 31

Ft. Wayne Concordia 33, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 3

Ft. Wayne Luers 37, Ft. Wayne South 0

Ft. Wayne Northrop 28, Ft. Wayne North 21

Ft. Wayne Snider 32, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 25

Garrett 28, Angola 27

Gary West 20, Hammond Clark 16

Gibson Southern 63, Tell City 7

Goshen 7, Plymouth 2

Greencastle 28, N. Putnam 17

Greenwood 36, Franklin 22

Griffith 28, Andrean 13

Guerin Catholic 31, Indpls Chatard 17

Hagerstown 67, Union City 12

Hamilton Hts. 25, Western 21

Hammond Gavit 30, Hammond 6

Hanover Central 41, S. Central (Union Mills) 20

Heritage 21, Southern Wells 0

Heritage Hills 56, Forest Park 0

Highland 19, Kankakee Valley 14

Hobart 35, Hammond Morton 12

Homestead 48, Ft. Wayne Wayne 7

Huntington North 27, Norwell 0

Indian Creek 49, Cloverdale 8

Indpls Ben Davis 33, Lawrence Central 13

Indpls Brebeuf 24, Indpls Cathedral 17

Indpls Howe 31, Heritage Christian 25

Indpls Lutheran 35, Speedway 7

Indpls Manual 37, Indpls Broad Ripple 6

Indpls N. Central 42, Indpls Pike 35

Indpls Northwest 58, Indpls Shortridge 14

Indpls Perry Meridian 21, Terre Haute North 0

Indpls Ritter 21, Indpls Scecina 18

Indpls Roncalli 43, Decatur Central 25

Jasper 35, Washington 14

Jay Co. 54, Indpls Marshall 8

Knox 34, Triton 33, 3OT

Kokomo 17, Lafayette Harrison 14

Lafayette Catholic 52, Rensselaer 16

Lafayette Jeff 47, Logansport 7

Lake Central 23, Merrillville 7

Lakeland 35, Fairfield 28

Lapel 61, Knightstown 6

LaPorte 42, Michigan City 35

LaVille 48, N. Judson 0

Lawrenceburg 69, Connersville 6

Lebanon 47, Southmont 20

Leo 33, Columbia City 7

Linton 49, Eastern (Greene) 0

Lowell 41, Munster 10

Madison-Grant 33, Oak Hill 14

Manchester 42, Rochester 27

Marion 29, Indpls Tech 17

Martinsville 31, Mooresville 14

McCutcheon 45, Muncie Central 13

Milan 86, Scottsburg 7

Mishawaka 26, Mishawaka Marian 14

Mississinewa 42, Frankton 0

Monroe Central 47, Anderson Prep Academy 6

Monrovia 63, Indpls Park Tudor 7

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 35, Vincennes 7

N. Decatur 52, Switzerland Co. 21

N. Harrison 56, Clarksville 6

N. Knox 63, N. Daviess 14

N. Miami 43, Peru 34

N. Montgomery 28, Frankfort 12

N. Newton 28, Lake Station 7

N. Posey 55, Tecumseh 18

N. Vermillion 20, Fountain Central 14

New Haven 55, E. Noble 21

New Palestine 56, New Castle 7

New Prairie 50, Glenn 33

Noblesville 22, Brownsburg 21

Northeastern 58, Cambridge City 14

Northfield 34, Whitko 12

Northview 40, S. Putnam 0

NorthWood 61, Warsaw 24

Owen Valley 28, Brown Co. 6

Paoli 29, Mitchell 18

Penn 48, Elkhart Central 17

Pioneer 48, Culver 14

Portage 24, Valparaiso 20

Princeton 56, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40

Richmond 20, Anderson 13

River Forest 21, Calumet 7

Riverton Parke 38, Rockville 27

Rushville 41, S. Dearborn 13

S. Bend Adams 33, S. Bend Washington 13

S. Bend Riley 47, S. Bend Clay 20

S. Bend St. Joseph's 22, Culver Academy 6

S. Decatur 51, Oldenburg 8

S. Newton 37, Gilman Iroquois West, Ill. 36

Salem 57, Corydon 36

Seeger 28, S. Vermillion 25

Seymour 64, New Albany 48

Sheridan 49, Taylor 6

Southport 46, Bloomington North 6

Southridge 38, Pike Central 7

Southwood 42, Maconaquah 9

Springs Valley 27, Perry Central 21

Sullivan 28, W. Vigo 7

Tippecanoe Valley 21, Wabash 13

Tipton 24, Cass 21

Tri-West 41, Crawfordsville 7

W. Central 38, Frontier 24

W. Lafayette 56, Twin Lakes 36

W. Washington 50, Indpls Washington 8

Warren Central 40, Carmel 30

Waubonsie Valley, Ill. 35, Hamilton Southeastern 14

Wawasee 38, Elkhart Memorial 14

Westfield 31, Fishers 24

Wheeler 24, Boone Grove 18

Whiteland 31, Plainfield 14

Whiting 52, Hammond Noll 19

Winamac 35, Caston 0

Winchester 25, Tri 20

Woodlan 36, S. Adams 3

Yorktown 17, Pendleton Hts. 14, OT

 

