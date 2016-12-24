 Skip to main content

December 24, 2016 6:39 AM

Indiana high school basketball scores

Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Detroit Cornerstone, Mich. 74, Indianapolis Homeschool 61

Ev. Memorial 64, Heritage Hills 62, OT

Ev. North 52, Ev. Mater Dei 45

Ft. Wayne North 77, Tindley 61

Guerin Catholic 63, Indpls Chatard 49

Hagerstown 52, Seton Catholic 40

Indpls Arlington 79, Providence Cristo Rey 60

Indpls Ben Davis 91, Kenwood, Ill. 64

Indpls Howe 96, Gary Lighthouse 77

Indpls International 41, Jac-Cen-Del 24

Indpls Manual 79, Ft. Wayne Luers 66

Indpls N. Central 90, Milwaukee Riverside University, Wis. 49

Lapel 77, Sheridan 37

Lawrence North 67, Detroit U-D Jesuit, Mich. 64, OT

Monroe Central 52, Union Co. 46

New Paris National Trail, Ohio 41, Randolph Southern 18

Southport 54, Indpls Ritter 53

Terre Haute South 60, Milwaukee Vincent, Wis. 57

Warren Central 62, Danville, Ill. 39

Whiting 67, Hammond Science and Tech 46

Cass County Tournament

First Round

Logansport 84, Caston 38

Pioneer 54, Cass 40

Consolation

Cass 78, Caston 31

Championship

Logansport 64, Pioneer 41

Chick-Fil-A Classic

Bracket 2

Championship

LaPorte LaLumiere 77, W.J. Keenan, S.C. 58

Gibson County Classic

Fifth Place

Gibson Southern 72, N. Posey 65

Third Place

Wood Memorial 65, Princeton 62

Championship

Castle 94, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 60

Goshen Tournament

Consolation

Goshen 65, E. Noble 61

Championship

Elkhart Central 65, Fairfield 56

Greensburg Tournament

Greensburg 52, Milan 23

Greensburg 52, N. Harrison 49, OT

N. Harrison 52, Milan 42

Scott County Invitational

Seventh Place

Crothersville 57, Cannelton 54

Fifth Place

S. Central (Elizabeth) 44, Orleans 37

Third Place

Austin 77, Scottsburg 61

Championship

Rock Creek Academy 59, Christian Academy 53

South Ripley Tournament

Fifth Place

Oldenburg 46, Hauser 35

Third Place

Greenfield 56, S. Ripley 46

Championship

Jennings Co. 59, E. Central 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andrean 64, Hammond Noll 26

Hagerstown 60, Seton Catholic 29

Homestead 64, Simeon, Ill. 42

Indpls Ben Davis 53, Indpls Roncalli 47

Munster 57, Calumet 28

S. Adams 50, Jay Co. 40

Warsaw 47, Norwell 40

Charlestown Tournament

Consolation

Silver Creek 69, Clarksville 35

Championship

Providence 57, Charlestown 40

Columbus North Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Jeffersonville 57, Elkhart Central 16

Merrillville 63, Ev. Memorial 47

Semifinal

Columbus North 65, Mooresville 64, OT

Zionsville 67, Center Grove 55

Seventh Place

Ev. Memorial 56, Elkhart Central 47

Fifth Place

Jeffersonville 52, Merrillville 32

Third Place

Center Grove 58, Mooresville 53

Championship

Zionsville 55, Columbus North 49

Frankfort Tournament

First Round

Covington 72, Frankfort 46

Lapel 63, N. Montgomery 30

Third Place

N. Montgomery 45, Frankfort 38

Championship

Lapel 60, Covington 28

Franklin County Tournament

Fifth Place

Indianapolis Homeschool 58, S. Dearborn 47

Third Place

Franklin Co. 63, Tipton 52

Championship

Indpls Chatard 59, Jennings Co. 45

Gibson County Tournament

Fifth Place

Princeton 72, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 19

Third Place

Castle 61, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 33

Championship

Wood Memorial 73, Gibson Southern 67

Greenfield-Central Tournament

Semifinal

E. Chicago Central 55, E. Central 40

Greenfield 62, Gary West 55

Seventh Place

Marion 42, Richmond 40

Fifth Place

Whitko 51, Westfield 35

Third Place

E. Central 55, Gary West 54

Championship

E. Chicago Central 46, Greenfield 42

Vincennes Lincoln Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Corydon 59, Sullivan 51

Semifinal

N. Knox 40, Indpls Ritter 38

Vincennes 47, Northview 30

Seventh Place

Sullivan 76, N. Central (Farmersburg) 50

Fifth Place

Corydon 77, Ev. Harrison 68

Third Place

Indpls Ritter 69, Northview 63

Championship

Vincennes 46, N. Knox 39

