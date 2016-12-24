December 24, 2016 6:39 AM
Indiana high school basketball scores
Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Detroit Cornerstone, Mich. 74, Indianapolis Homeschool 61
Ev. Memorial 64, Heritage Hills 62, OT
Ev. North 52, Ev. Mater Dei 45
Ft. Wayne North 77, Tindley 61
Guerin Catholic 63, Indpls Chatard 49
Hagerstown 52, Seton Catholic 40
Indpls Arlington 79, Providence Cristo Rey 60
Indpls Ben Davis 91, Kenwood, Ill. 64
Indpls Howe 96, Gary Lighthouse 77
Indpls International 41, Jac-Cen-Del 24
Indpls Manual 79, Ft. Wayne Luers 66
Indpls N. Central 90, Milwaukee Riverside University, Wis. 49
Lapel 77, Sheridan 37
Lawrence North 67, Detroit U-D Jesuit, Mich. 64, OT
Monroe Central 52, Union Co. 46
New Paris National Trail, Ohio 41, Randolph Southern 18
Southport 54, Indpls Ritter 53
Terre Haute South 60, Milwaukee Vincent, Wis. 57
Warren Central 62, Danville, Ill. 39
Whiting 67, Hammond Science and Tech 46
Cass County Tournament
First Round
Logansport 84, Caston 38
Pioneer 54, Cass 40
Consolation
Cass 78, Caston 31
Championship
Logansport 64, Pioneer 41
Chick-Fil-A Classic
Bracket 2
Championship
LaPorte LaLumiere 77, W.J. Keenan, S.C. 58
Gibson County Classic
Fifth Place
Gibson Southern 72, N. Posey 65
Third Place
Wood Memorial 65, Princeton 62
Championship
Castle 94, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 60
Goshen Tournament
Consolation
Goshen 65, E. Noble 61
Championship
Elkhart Central 65, Fairfield 56
Greensburg Tournament
Greensburg 52, Milan 23
Greensburg 52, N. Harrison 49, OT
N. Harrison 52, Milan 42
Scott County Invitational
Seventh Place
Crothersville 57, Cannelton 54
Fifth Place
S. Central (Elizabeth) 44, Orleans 37
Third Place
Austin 77, Scottsburg 61
Championship
Rock Creek Academy 59, Christian Academy 53
South Ripley Tournament
Fifth Place
Oldenburg 46, Hauser 35
Third Place
Greenfield 56, S. Ripley 46
Championship
Jennings Co. 59, E. Central 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andrean 64, Hammond Noll 26
Hagerstown 60, Seton Catholic 29
Homestead 64, Simeon, Ill. 42
Indpls Ben Davis 53, Indpls Roncalli 47
Munster 57, Calumet 28
S. Adams 50, Jay Co. 40
Warsaw 47, Norwell 40
Charlestown Tournament
Consolation
Silver Creek 69, Clarksville 35
Championship
Providence 57, Charlestown 40
Columbus North Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Jeffersonville 57, Elkhart Central 16
Merrillville 63, Ev. Memorial 47
Semifinal
Columbus North 65, Mooresville 64, OT
Zionsville 67, Center Grove 55
Seventh Place
Ev. Memorial 56, Elkhart Central 47
Fifth Place
Jeffersonville 52, Merrillville 32
Third Place
Center Grove 58, Mooresville 53
Championship
Zionsville 55, Columbus North 49
Frankfort Tournament
First Round
Covington 72, Frankfort 46
Lapel 63, N. Montgomery 30
Third Place
N. Montgomery 45, Frankfort 38
Championship
Lapel 60, Covington 28
Franklin County Tournament
Fifth Place
Indianapolis Homeschool 58, S. Dearborn 47
Third Place
Franklin Co. 63, Tipton 52
Championship
Indpls Chatard 59, Jennings Co. 45
Gibson County Tournament
Fifth Place
Princeton 72, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 19
Third Place
Castle 61, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 33
Championship
Wood Memorial 73, Gibson Southern 67
Greenfield-Central Tournament
Semifinal
E. Chicago Central 55, E. Central 40
Greenfield 62, Gary West 55
Seventh Place
Marion 42, Richmond 40
Fifth Place
Whitko 51, Westfield 35
Third Place
E. Central 55, Gary West 54
Championship
E. Chicago Central 46, Greenfield 42
Vincennes Lincoln Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Corydon 59, Sullivan 51
Semifinal
N. Knox 40, Indpls Ritter 38
Vincennes 47, Northview 30
Seventh Place
Sullivan 76, N. Central (Farmersburg) 50
Fifth Place
Corydon 77, Ev. Harrison 68
Third Place
Indpls Ritter 69, Northview 63
Championship
Vincennes 46, N. Knox 39