It's all new, but Cadets stand prepared

Concordia vs. Lawrenceburg What: Class 3A state finals When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Tickets: $15 (all day) TV: Fox Sports Midwest

As much as Concordia coach Tim Mannigel tries to make the Cadets’ next time on the football field just another game with normal preparation and routine circumstances, he acknowledges the difficulty with that attempt.

Saturday is, after all, the Class 3A state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium, and it is Concordia’s first time ever playing for a football state title.

So normalcy was lost when the No. 7 Cadets beat Garrett 56-42 last Friday in the semistate.

“I would like to think the idea of doing this for the first time is a little overrated,” Mannigel said this week. “We are just going to go out there and play a football game. I don’t know if that is true; I have never done it before. I hope that’s the case. I hope we are mature enough to handle it and all that comes with it. There’s a lot of hoopla that surrounds this deal. Hopefully we can overcome all of that and stay focused.”

So it begins for the Cadets. Getting ready for the biggest game of the season and the biggest one in program history and still keeping things the same as they have been all season. Monday and Tuesday were normal practices at Zollner Stadium, with a trip to Indianapolis on Wednesday to practice at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“We wanted to try to get the oohs and aahs out of the way Wednesday,” Mannigel said.

Today is Thanksgiving, then it is off to the Plex South on Engle Road for more indoor work before the big game Saturday. As far as teams preparing for a state championship, that is a pretty normal week.

But the Concordia coaching staff is trying to put the focus on playing No. 13 Lawrenceburg (13-1) and the Cadets themselves in an effort to play one more outstanding game in what has become an outstanding season.

Mannigel said he has seen the “high character” of this team several times during the season, including the two losses and the last game.

After blowing a 20-0 lead and falling when a late field goal missed in a 27-26 defeat to Homestead. Mannigel said the team was disappointed in the outcome despite being an underdog to a solid 6A program in a Week 2 matchup. The next game was a 41-21 loss to 2015 5A state champion Snider, one that was also deflating in its own right but had the team thinking about the future.

“After the Snider game, we decided we were going to be a great team and we were going to go in with that mindset,” Mannigel said.

Last week, the Cadets trailed 7-0 to the underdog Railroaders on the road before getting things rolling both offensively – Peter Morrison threw for four touchdowns – and defensively – Peterson Kerlegrand and Drew Border each returned interceptions for touchdowns.

The state appearance means a lot to the school as well.

There has been state success for Concordia – the volleyball and girls basketball programs have won state titles recently and the boys basketball team made it to the state finals a few years ago. But just like fellow SAC programs Snider and Bishop Dwenger (4A state champ) found out last year, there’s nothing like holding the big trophy on the Lucas Oil turf.

“It brings more interest in guys wanting to play football here,” Mannigel said of the program’s success. “We have a really good feeder school across the street in Holy Cross but beyond that, there isn’t a lot of interest in playing football in any of the other Lutheran middle schools. So maybe kids will see this and say, ‘Hey, there’s a program I want to be a part of.’ I know it is good for the school right now, and there is a lot of interest. Big-picture wise? I am so focused on this week, I don’t know.

“You hope it sparks interest in the program, not just the younger kids, but kids who are in the building – sophomores and juniors who will come out next year. Because recruiting our hallways is huge. To try to get kids to come and play football can be a difficult thing at Concordia. Hopefully this helps.”

Mannigel was an assistant with the Cadets for 12 years and has been the coach for seven years. In that time, he said this year’s group is the most prepared team he has ever seen, week in and week out.

This week should be no different, no matter the stakes.

Greg Jones is the assistant sports editor for The Journal Gazette and has been covering sports in Fort Wayne since 1998. He can be reached by email at gjones@jg.net; phone, 461-8224; or fax, 461-8648.