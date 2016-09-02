Jets welcome Lapel's schedule switch

Tonight Concordia at Snider Homestead vs. Bishop Luers at Saint Francis Northrop at Wayne North Side at Carroll South Side at Bishop Dwenger Bellmont at Columbia City East Noble at Huntington North Leo at Norwell New Haven at DeKalb Adams Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m. Bluffton at South Adams Heritage at Woodlan Southern Wells at Jay County Angola at Fremont Eastside at West Noble Fairfield at Central Noble Garrett at Churubusco Northridge at Wawasee Warsaw at Plymouth Whitko at Maconaquah – Games at 7 p.m., unless noted

It was an audible called on Adams Central’s season, and not only did the Jets change their 2016 schedule, but it came even after the season had already started.

It all began when Jets coach Michael Mosser got a call from Lapel coach Tim Miller on Aug. 23 with a “proposition.” The idea was to play each other in Week 3, while their scheduled foes would also play each other.

Adams Central was supposed to play Broad Ripple for a second straight year, while Lapel had Anderson Prep on the docket. But it will now be AC traveling to Lapel, while Anderson Prep heads to Broad Ripple.

“There was really no change in the schedule in terms of a home game or a road game; it just kinda works out,” said Mosser, who added Broad Ripple and Anderson Prep were all for the change as well. “I wouldn’t have even wanted to pursue it if I hadn’t gotten a call from Lapel. I wasn’t planning on making any changes at all.

“I have never heard of it happening, but I imagine it has happened before, but it has to be rare.”

Mosser, though, wasn’t interested in doing it if the Jets didn’t get a contract to extend the meetings with Lapel. Now the Jets and Bulldogs will play for at least the next three years.

“If it had been a one-time thing … it would have been a no,” Mosser said. “We would have gone to Broad Ripple, and that would’ve been it. I wouldn’t have done it if we couldn’t have made it a yearly contract, and that’s what really tipped the scales for us.

“We have been searching for a Game 3 for a while. We knew it was going to be the end with Broad Ripple after this year. We were really trying to find a 1A or a 2A school that we could play, if that fit their time. It just so happened that they called.”

A big factor was the competition levels. The Adams Central, a 1A team, and Lapel, a 2A school, are both off to 2-0 starts, while the 1A Anderson Prep is 1-1 and the 2A Broad Ripple is 0-2.

“For us, it is going to be a tough ball game (vs. Lapel), so you give up an easier game for a tougher game, but in the long run it is really better for us,” Mosser said. “That’s why I wanted to do it. We are going to go there and see what we an do against that kind of competition.

“(The Bulldogs) didn’t think playing Anderson Prep would do much justice for them. They started looking at the schedule. They were wondering if we wanted a more competitive game.”

Last year, the Jets beat the Rockets 63-19, and the starters played only a half. Now against Lapel, Adams Central has a chance to work on its conditioning – which Mosser said was a necessity.

“The fact it is a competitive game, it gets us ready,” Mosser said. “It will be good for us mentally, win or lose, and be able to stay competitive and continue to work on what we need to do to get better and guys play an entire game. Against Eastside, we were dragging at the end. Ultimately, it wouldn’t do (the starters) any good to go in, to where they only play two quarters, and they are done.”

The sudden switch, however, means the Jets had little time to prepare for a new opponent – one they only learned they were even playing for less than two weeks.

“I was not sure how our kids would respond to it,” Mosser said. “For our kids, it has been really good for them. They are really excited about having a challenge, where before with Broad Ripple may not have been the biggest challenge.”

