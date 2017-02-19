Journey ends for Central Noble

LOGANSPORT – Offensive woes kept the Central Noble girls basketball team from taking the next step in its new and exciting journey.

The No. 9 Cougars fell 42-33 to No. 5 Oak Hill in a Class 2A girls basketball semistate game Saturday, bringing an abrupt end to a season that brought the program unprecedented success.

Central Noble (27-3) was playing in the semistate for the first time.

“The one thing they have done all season is work extremely hard,” coach Josh Treesh said. “I am disappointed because I know how much they wanted to go to that next level. I am proud of what they have done, and the community is proud of what they have done, so I just wish it could have gone on.”

Sydney Freeman led Central Noble with 13 points, and Meleah Leatherman added nine.

The Cougars managed to make only 12 of 42 (28.6 percent) from the field and 0 of 15 on 3-pointers.

“We had excellent defense, but I think we could’ve executed our offense a little better,” Leatherman said. “We could have driven to the basketball better, and they out-toughed us a little bit.”

The shooting struggles particularly were present in the second quarter when the Cougars didn’t score until 1:59 was left in the period and were outscored 10-3.

Oak Hill led 17-11 at halftime after Central Noble was in front 8-7 after the first quarter.

“Tonight was one of those games where we just didn’t hit enough shots,” Treesh said. “Our defense was what it needed to be. It was just hard for our offense to get buckets, and that’s a credit to Oak Hill.

“It was a little bit of both (Oak Hill’s defense and Central Noble’s jitters) because this was the first time for our girls, but as the game wore on we got a little more comfortable. Oak Hill just did a good job of keeping us out of rhythm offensively.”

Treesh said the Eagles’ zone defense made things tough on Freeman and Leatherman to get the desired shots.

“We just didn’t do it enough to put enough pressure on them, but we were right there and just couldn’t take that next step,” Treesh said.

Oak Hill (27-1) advances to next weekend’s 2A state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Eagles got 13 points from Taylor Westgate.

Central Noble cut a 10-point Oak Hill advantage to 27-25 early in the fourth quarter on a layup from Leatherman. That’s as close as the Cougars would come as the Eagles hit enough free throws to keep them at bay.

Along the way to the semistate, the Cougars won the school’s first sectional and regional championship. Two years ago, Central Noble was 5-18.

“Just with our girls being in this atmosphere, that’s going to be a huge thing for them,” Treesh said of this season’s experiences. “I am just trying to communicate to the girls that the expectations are there now. With expectations, that means you have to work just that much harder in the offseason.

“I know our girls will do what they need to do to try to repeat as sectional and regional champs, but what I told them is we are going to enjoy this because these girls have never had it before.”

The future looks bright for the program, with Freeman and Leatherman both being sophomores.

“I know definitely I am mad about this game, so we are going to come out (next season) and try to go all the way to state and work our butts off,” Leatherman said.

