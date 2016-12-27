Knights advance after slow start

Bishop Luers played like a completely different team in the second half in a 59-52 win over Carroll in the SAC tournament quarterfinals at Wayne on Monday.

The fifth-seeded Knights trailed 30-20 at halftime but outscored the Chargers 19-6 in the third quarter, sparked by a 17-2 run, to get back in the game.

“I think it was our effort because, at first, we seemed like we were timid,” Bishop Luers’ Ray Walker Jr. said. “We just came out very slow, very raggedy. Second half, coach got on us and we came out with a different mentality and fought from there.

“It was a tough win but we faced adversity, and we pulled it off as a team.”

Anton Berry and Walker Jr. led the Knights (5-2) with 17 points each and J.J. Foster Jr. added 15.

Anthony Martin scored 14 for Carroll (5-2), Riley Perlich added 13 and Jared Hofer 10.

“The guys, the people of interest, Jacob Redding and Daniel McKeeman, their scorers,” Bishop Luers coach J.J. Foster said, “we kept them in check pretty good but the big fellow (Jared Hofer), he played like a bull in a China shop. He was hungry, he was finishing.

“Anthony Martin, he was aggressive. I know he likes to shoot the jumper but he had success going to the rim. You had two guys that came out early and ready so that was big for them.”

The No. 4 Chargers went on a 14-4 run in the middle of the first quarter to go up 16-6 with 1:15 to go.

“(Carroll) forced us to take tough shots early in the game, made us settle for 3s and we weren’t as much in our rhythm at first,” Berry said, “but once the second half got there, our 3-pointers started to fall down, the game became easier.

“We came out so dead in the first half to start the game. We came out, got some energy and started putting pressure on them and it took off from there.”

Bishop Luers is coming off a showcase game at Indianapolis Manual, losing 79-66 to the host. But it provided a big-time atmosphere, so the SAC tournament wasn’t the first experience for the team in such an environment.

“(The showcase) was the same type of deal with a packed house, college coaches, so I told them, ‘I hope you guys aren’t deer in the headlights because we’ve already played in front of a big crowd,’ ” the coach said. “This is what these kids dream about playing in the holiday tournament since they were little kids growing up in Fort Wayne.

“This is just an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent a little bit and, like I told them, we never won a first-round game. We wanted to stick around and have us a game versus watching everyone else.”

The Knights play the winner of today’s matchup between No. 1 North Side and No. 8 Northrop in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal.

