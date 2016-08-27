Knights air it out, then hold off Tigers

WARSAW – The duo of Andrew McCormick and Dylan Hunley was unstoppable in East Noble’s 47-42 win over Warsaw on Friday night.

McCormick threw for 452 yards and six touchdowns and ran for another, while Hunley caught 16 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns.

“Andrew played like one of the best players around, like what he is,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said, “and Dylan’s certainly one of the best receivers around. They played tremendous tonight.

“Our other receivers stepped up tonight and made plays, and that took some pressure off Dylan.”

Justin Galavis caught 11 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, and McCormick threw to three other receivers: Chevy Wright, Cade Erin and Kaiden Harshberger. Each caught two passes.

The Knights (1-1) scored on all but one possession in the first half, including a three-play scoring drive where Hunley caught a 37-yard pass, and McCormick followed it up with a 30-yard scoring run.

The Knights led 27-14 at the half. But the Tigers (1-1) roared back in the second half and didn’t let up, which mattered more to coach Phil Jensen than any number on the scoreboard.

“If we wouldn’t have righted the ship and they blew us out, that’s a tough loss,” Jensen said. “I like to win more than anybody, but what I like to see is young men showing how much it means and how grateful they are for all the things we are blessed with and play a great football team as hard as they can down to the wire. We kept giving them our best shot. That far outweighs losing.”

Warsaw recovered a fumble in the second half at the East Noble 24 that it converted into a four-play scoring drive capped by a 1-yard run from Mason Faas.

“I learned our kids won’t quit, I learned they got a lot of heart, and I learned that they’ll play hard,” Jensen said of the lessons he learned in the loss. “If we do that and we bring that every day at practice, I couldn’t ask for any more.”

Michael Jensen completed 20 of 35 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns for Warsaw. D’Andre Street caught 10 passes for 147 yards and a score.

There were several factors in Friday’s matchup for the Knights that were absent from Week 1’s contest against Cathedral, and it gives the team confidence heading into conference play.

“This week, even though we were in control, when they came back it kind of put us into the fact that we had to get first downs here, punt there,” Amstutz said. “And when we look back on the season, these two nonconference games really did a lot for us to prepare us, and I think that will pay dividends in the conference season.”

