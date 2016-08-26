Last week's lesson: Running game rules

Tonight Bishop Dwenger at North Side Bishop Luers at Wayne Homestead at Concordia Snider at Carroll South Side at Northrop Columbia City at Whitko Garrett at DeKalb East Noble at Warsaw Eastbrook at Huntington North, 7:30 p.m. Leo at Angola Lakeland at New Haven Heritage at Norwell South Adams at Bellmont Bluffton at Manchester Eastside at Adams Central Fremont at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m. Woodlan at Prairie Heights Central Noble at North Miami Churubusco at Lewis Cass, 7:30 p.m. West Noble at Wawasee, 7:30 p.m. – Games at 7 p.m., unless noted

If there is anything to be learned from the first week of the high school season, it’s that the running game is alive and well. The high-flying, pass-happy game fans see in college and in the NFL hasn’t completely trickled down to the prep ranks.

“Most high school coaches will tell you, at least from my perspective, that you have to run the football,” Leo coach Jared Sauder said. “Just because being able to control a game on the ground, clockwise as well, is so important. You oftentimes, year in and year out, don’t have the type of talent that you need to throw the ball consistently in high school.”

Sauder had a rookie under center in sophomore A.J. Restivo, and in an effort to ease his quarterback into the new role as a varsity starter, Sauder went to the ground – again and again – in a 53-21 season-opening win over South Bend Riley. Having two 100-yard rushers in Chris Farrell (161) and Trenton Bonner (125) certainly helps any quarterback, experienced or otherwise.

“We were just trying to get (Restivo) a feel for the speed of the game and how things go the first go-around for him,” Sauder said. “It was important that we tried to do that and tried to get him some confidence.”

Not that Leo has ever been mistaken as a pass-crazy team, but the Lions have had strong signal-callers, including Kray Klopfenstein a year ago before suffering an injury. The Lions will throw it when they need to, but last Friday it was as a needed alternative as Restivo got his feet wet. Restivo completed 7 of 9 passes for 75 yards, while the Lions rushed for 358 yards.

“To take a sophomore and for us to throw the ball 30-40 times is not going to happen,” Sauder said.

Leo wasn’t the only team to take the pressure off a new at quarterback by running the ball. Snider also produced two 100-yard rushers in Money Woods (137) and Christian Covington (128) in support of first-year starter Michael Haupert. The defending Class 5A state champions were able to play a little defense, which also helped the cause, in a 56-0 win over North Side.

And a third team, Carroll, is still trying to work out its starting quarterback situation between senior Ian Miller or junior Jack Miguel, and to assist with that process, the Chargers used Nic Novotny a lot for a 205-yard rushing performance in a 38-27 win over Bishop Luers.

The Knights, who were breaking in Arion Nieves at quarterback, had J’Lyn Charlton run for 218 yards. Nieves isn’t new to playing the position on varsity, having done it for three years at North Side before transferring this season. But Luers got more done offensively, like the other teams, powered by Charlton’s legs.

Whitko is using Garrett Elder, who played QB last year, at running back this season and against Cambridge City Lincoln (a 32-6 win), he ran for 175 yards.

Even Homestead, which is usually known for its aerial show, went to the ground last week in a 41-28 win over Northrop. And with senior quarterback Drew Keszei, an Ohio commit, out for the season with a serious ankle injury, the Spartans will utilize the legs of Jordan Pressley even more after he ran for 157 yards last week. Jiya Wright, who came in when Keszei suffered his injury, ran for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Wright is expected to be the Spartans’ starter.

Eventually, teams such as Leo will open up the offense as their respective quarterback’s learning curves adjust and they gain confidence.

Eventually it will be a must, especially in the postseason, for teams to establish the needed balance to keep defenses honest.

“You are going to face really good defenses that will take the run away from you,” Sauder said. “At some point, you have to balance it out and throw it a little bit.”

