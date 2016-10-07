Leader of the pack

Sectionals Saturday, girls run first followed by boys Admission: $5 per person Advancement: The top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams and the first 5 qualifying teams from each sectional shall advance to designated regionals. Elkhart Central (Oxbow Park), 10:30/11:15 a.m.: Bethany Christian, Concord, Elkhart Central, Elkhart Christian Academy, Elkhart Memorial, Fairfield, Goshen, Jimtown, Northridge, NorthWood, Wawasee. West Noble, 10:30/11:15 a.m.: Angola, Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, West Noble, Westview. Northrop, 10:30/11:15 a.m.: Carroll, Columbia City, Bishop Dwenger, Blackhawk Christian, Concordia, North Side, Northrop, Snider, Garrett, Homestead, Lakewood Park, Leo, Whitko. Bellmont, 10:30/11:15 a.m.: Adams Central, Bellmont, Bluffton, Bishop Luers, Canterbury, South Side, Wayne, Heritage, New Haven, Norwell, South Adams, Woodlan. Marion (Indiana Wesleyan), 10:30/11:15 a.m.: Blackford, Eastbrook, Huntington North, Madison-Grant, Marion, Mississinewa, Northfield, Oak Hill, Southern Wells, Southwood, Wabash. Culver Academies, 10:30/11:10 a.m.: Argos, Caston, Culver Academies, Culver Community, Manchester, North Miami, Plymouth, Rochester, Tippecanoe Valley, Triton, Warsaw

Like many cross country runners, Snider senior Roman Jennings has high expectations for the postseason.

After a breakout year as a sophomore, both on the course and the track, Jennings has become a leader by example for the Panthers, helping the team finish eighth at last year’s New Haven semistate and third at last weekend’s SAC meet.

“It’s great to have him on the team,” Snider coach Brad Altevogt said. “He’s our captain. In terms of our tournament roster, he’s the only senior. We have a fairly young team. His leadership by example, just what he does every day, has really been invaluable to the team, especially to the younger guys – to see how hard he works and what he’s attained over his first three years of high school.

“It’s impossible to overstate the value that he is in terms of a senior leader.”

Jennings out-kicked teammate Jesse Hamlin at the line at the conference meet at Northrop to finish as runner-up in 16 minutes, 24 seconds.

“(Conference) was more of a tactical race,” Jennings said. “I knew that it wouldn’t go out very hard, but I knew that at the end is where I really needed to focus, and that’s where I really tried to catch up to Jesse and race him there.”

Hamlin, a sophomore, has proven to be another invaluable asset to the team this year, providing an additional frontrunner to train alongside Jennings.

“It’s great,” Jennings said. “I love it. It’s way better than having to run workouts alone. We get to push each other in practice, and in racing we can have somebody up there and we can talk about strategy. It’s the best.”

As a freshman, Jennings advanced to the regional championship with the team and finished just outside of qualifying as an individual to semistate.

In his breakout sophomore season, he advanced to the state meet in Terre Haute where he finished 40th in 16:06.2 and finished fifth in the 3,200 meters at track state that June.

He advanced to both state meets again as a junior, but did not have the same kind of results (128th in cross country, 18th in the 3,200).

“The season started out pretty rough,” he said. “I was running times that I haven’t run in a while that aren’t very good, but I’ve been trying to work back up, trying to take it race by race and try to do better each race.

“(My expectations are to) definitely try to make it to state and place as well as you can at state and get the team there, too.”

Having Jennings’ experiences at the state level will become increasingly important as the postseason goes along, beginning Saturday at Northrop.

“I think team-wise, I can share my experience with the guys and hopefully that will give us an edge when we do race semistate or state, if we can,” Jennings said. “I feel like it helps the team and it also helps me with having experience with knowing how the races work.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing them grow over the next couple years, because I know that all of them are coming back except for me and Jesse’s going to be leading the team. Everyone’s going to be a lot better.”

