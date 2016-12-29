Legends, Spartans rise to meet in final

Scoreboard Semifinals Boys North Side 70, Bishop Luers 54 Homestead 64, Snider 59 Girls Homestead 59, Snider 52 Carroll 55, Concordia 47 Finals Today Girls Homestead vs. Carroll, 4 p.m. Boys North Side vs. Homestead, 8:15 p.m.

Top-seeded North Side commanded the third quarter en route to a 70-54 win over Bishop Luers in the SAC Tournament semifinals Wednesday at Wayne.

The Homestead boys overcame a slow start in a 64-59 win over Snider in the second semifinal.

The Legends advance to their fourth straight SAC Tournament title game.

No team has ever won four consecutive tournaments, so coach Shabaz Khaliq is looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s motivation,” he said. “It’s something that has never been done before. Hopefully we’ll want to make a little bit of history, and we’re looking forward to helping those other guys that weren’t on the previous teams get one, as well.”

The Legends outscored the Knights 24-7 in the third quarter to build a 53-27 lead heading into the fourth.

The Knights went on an 11-3 run in the fourth quarter to get within 58-40 with 5:07 left in the game.

“We talked about getting the ball inside to Jaylen (Butz) because they’re going to double him and he’s always going to find them,” Khaliq said. “We started getting Jaylen on the move a little bit more. He was just standing. He was going high-post to short-corner or low block in the first half way too much.

“We started to screen for him, get him on the move and made it a point of emphasis that if we get the ball inside, we’re going to be more successful.”

North Side jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter before Bishop Luers rallied back to end the quarter trailing 14-8.

In the second, Jason Davis and Anton Berry combined for a 10-2 run to get Luers within 19-18 with 4:50 remaining in the half.

The Legends responded with a 10-4 run to close out the first half.

Keion Brooks Jr. led North Side with 27 points, Jaylen Butz had 18, 13 in the second half.

Berry led the Knights with 16.

In the second game, Homestead’s Jack Ferguson seemed to have an answer for every Snider surge with 11 points in the third quarter alone, scoring all nine points on a 9-2 run in the third.

“Jack Ferguson is one of the best shooters I’ve ever (had), and I’ve been around this for a long time, and he can flat-out shoot the basketball. He had a great game along with the other players on this team,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said. “We fought through. We only played six tonight, but our kids played hard and I’m proud of them.”

The Panthers came back in the third and fourth quarters after to take a 47-46 lead with 6:20 left after a Mike Barnfield 3.

Snider led 15-7 after the first quarter but Homestead came back with a 22-4 second quarter that included Ferguson’s first 10 points of the game.

“They pressured us in the first quarter and in the second quarter, also, but we slowed them down, slowed the tempo down,” Ferguson said. “That’s what we wanted to do in the first quarter but we couldn’t do it.

“We knew Malik (Williams) was a big-time player, we knew he was going to have a good game. We knew if we could stop the other players, that was the key to our success.”

The Spartans led 29-19 at the half.

Ferguson finished with a career-high 29 points and Parker Manges had 20.

Williams led the Panthers with 25 points, 20 in the second half.

areichel@jg.net