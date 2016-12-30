Legends champs for 4 years running

Peak Performers Boys Jaylen Butz, North Side: Averaged 16.7 points in three SAC Tournament wins for the Legends Keion Brooks, North Side: Scored 61 points in three SAC Tournament games, including 19 in a 56-49 title game win over Homestead, as the Legends won their fourth straight SAC tourney title Jack Ferguson, Homestead: Had 65 points in three SAC tourney games for the SAC runner-up Spartans Girls Kelli Damman, Carroll: Scored 42 points in three SAC Tournament games as the Chargers finished as runner-up Madisen Parker, Homestead: Had 50 points, including 14 in a 76-47 win over Carroll in the SAC Tournament championship Jazmyne Geist, Homestead: Helped the Spartans to a second straight SAC Tournament title by averaging 12.7 points in three games To vote for Player of the Week, go to www.journalgazette.net/hoopsplayeroftheweek

History.

For the fifth time in the 42-year history of the SAC Tournament, a team entered the field with a chance to win four straight.

For the first time, a team completed the feat, as North Side claimed its fourth consecutive tournament title by defeating Homestead 56-49 on Thursday at Wayne.

“That’s something special,” North Side senior Jaylen Butz said. “Being my senior year, it’s something I can look back on and say I did.”

And while Butz scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, he picked up two early fouls and stayed on the bench for most of the second quarter. Sophomore standout Keion Brooks Jr. provided the offense with nine of his game-high 19 points in that second quarter, but senior Juan Quarles filled the void in Butz’s stead, adding nine points and grabbing several critical rebounds.

“We had to take his job,” Quarles said. “We had to do all the dirty work that he does, keep people off the glass. (Butz and Brooks) count on me to help them.”

The Legends (12-1) led by as many as nine points in the first half, but the Spartans (8-1) never went away. They battled back to within five points at halftime, then a pair of Parker Manges 3-pointers to open the third quarter handed Homestead a 33-32 lead with 6:38 left in the frame.

Manges paced three Spartans with 15 points, while Jack Ferguson and Brandon Durnell added 14 and 11, respectively.

Back-to-back Durnell baskets gave Homestead (8-1) a 43-40 advantage with 2:11 remaining in the third before a 12-3 run, which included a pair of Brooks buckets, put the Legends up six with 2:02 left in the game.

With both teams playing their third game in as many days, the contest turned into a war of attrition – slight delays in reacting to the ball, a half-step slower coming off ball screens for shots.

That proved particularly true for Ferguson, who was doubly slowed by two first-quarter fouls.

“I thought he wore down as the game went on,” North Side coach Shabaz Khaliq said. “We pressured him the whole game and made him work for every shot.”

Homestead coach Chris Johnson credited the Legends with their work on the defensive end, as the Spartans were held to 15 fewer points than their offensive average on the season.

“We tried to make some adjustments in the second half,” Johnson said. “It worked there for a while and we took the lead, then we stopped hitting shots.

“They played a very good ballgame. I give all the credit to North Side, they took (Ferguson) out of the game.”

Brooks was happy with the championship but hopes that there are a couple more entries in the history books for North Side.

“This is just a goal we can check off our list,” Brooks said.

“We started the season with three goals, win the holiday tournament, win the conference and advance in the postseason. We can check this off, and now we (have to) go work to win the conference championship.”