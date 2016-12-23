Legends going for No. 4

Boys At Wayne Monday • No. 8 Northrop vs. No. 9 South Side, 10:45 a.m. • No. 10 Concordia vs. No. 7 Wayne, 4 p.m. • No. 4 Bishop Luers vs. No. 5 Carroll, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday • No. 6 Bishop Dwenger vs. No. 3 Snider, 9 a.m. • Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 North Side, 12:30 p.m. • Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 Homestead, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday • Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m. • Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:15 p.m. Thursday • Championship, 8:15 p.m.

North Side is the three-time defending tournament champions, winning the three titles by a combined eight points. Only three schools have won the last 10 titles – North Side, Bishop Luers and Northrop.

Top 3 seeds

No. 1 North Side

Record: 8-1, 1-1 SAC

Outlook: The Legends defeated Carroll 58-54 in overtime of last year’s championship game.

With even more depth and experience than last year’s squad, there’s no doubt why the Legends are the No. 1 seed. The team opens its tournament against the Northrop vs. South Side winner.

With last Friday’s loss to Snider, the teams could face each other in the championship game for the third time in four years.

No. 2 Homestead

Record: 6-0, 2-0 SAC

Outlook: The Spartans fell to fellow conference newcomer Carroll last year 62-43 in the semifinals. Homestead then defeated the Chargers to win the regular season conference title.

The Spartans are coming off a 70-61 win over Bishop Luers last Friday as senior Jack Ferguson had 28 points and Brandon Durnell added 23.

This season, the Spartans have wins over Class 3A defending state champion Marion (66-54 on Dec. 3), are putting up 61.8 points per game and allowing just 50.2.

The Spartans open the tournament against either Wayne or Concordia.

No. 3 Snider

Record: 2-2, 2-0 SAC

Outlook: The Panthers are finding early success under the direction of Jeremy Rauch, marked by a 76-73 overtime win over North Side last Friday where Mike Barnfield made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win.

Snider has won the SAC tournament twice – in 1997 and 2005 – and finished runner-up seven times.

Top opener

No. 4 Carroll vs. No. 5 Bishop Luers: The conference has some depth, evidenced by the high level of the middle seeds. The Chargers are riding a five-game winning streak heading into the tournament, with the lone loss coming in the season opener to South Bend Adams (75-66). The Knights suffered their first loss of the season to Homestead last Friday, but have offensive weapons Anton Berry, Ray Walker Jr. and J.J. Foster Jr.

Title matchup?

No. 1 North Side vs. No. 3 Snider: The teams arguably have the hottest rivalry in the SAC as noted by the packed house at Snider last Friday and at North Side’s By Hey Arena last year.

areichel@jg.net