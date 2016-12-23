Legends top Lawrence Central

The North Side boys basketball team improved to 8-1 with a 42-40 win over Lawrence Central at the Marion Classic on Thursday.

Devontae Kinnie had a driving bucket with 29.1 seconds left to secure the win for the Legends. In the final seconds, Lawrence Central’s KJ Davis failed to get the game-winning 3, Daveon Bell missed a pull-up and a tip went off the rim.

Jaylen Butz finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Keion Brooks had 12 points and nine rebounds for North Side.

LAWRENCE NORTH 61, SNIDER 53: At the Marion Classic, Malik Williams had 27 to lead the Panthers (3-2).

Ra Kpedi had 14, Mike Saunders 13, Antwaan Cushingberry and Kevin Easley each had 11 for the Wildcats (5-2).

FREMONT 77, WOODLAN 60: At Woodlan, Wade Regadanz led the Eagles (6-2) with 27, Cooper Wall added 22 and Logan Pentacost 16.

Deontae Biggs led the Warriors (5-3) with 15 points, Aaron Hahn had 13, Micah Robbins 12 and Josh Gerig 10.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 62, WABASH 29: At Wabash, Hunter Hollowell scored 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting including 5 of 9 from 3 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to lead the Vikings (5-2). Chazz Bruce added 13.

ANGOLA 58, LAKEWOOD PARK 55: At Lakewood Park, Jake Honer scored 30 to lead the Hornets (5-3), and Keegan Fetters led the Panthers (5-2) with 34 points and 12 rebounds.

FAIRFIELD 67, EAST NOBLE 50: At Goshen, Brandon Nichols led the Knights (5-2) with 14 points.