Leo beats Carroll after move indoors

It took three hours, two delays and a venue change, but the No. 4-ranked Leo tennis team defeated No. 9 Carroll 3-2 to win its second straight sectional title Saturday.

“It’s definitely fun to do it two years in a row,” Leo coach Josh Grubbs said. “The boys have been talking about this match again since the season began. We knew it was going to be the match that was going to decide it, so they did a lot of hard work over the year.”

While still outside, Leo took a 1-0 lead with Isaac Steiner defeating Brandon Keunkeke 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

After the second delay, the teams moved indoors to Empowered Sports Club where momentum shifted in favor of the Lions.

“We had some momentum in some of the matches and there were some matches where we were losing momentum, so it was going to affect both teams,” Grubbs said. “It really didn’t bother us. My boys play indoors year round, so it wasn’t going to affect us much.”

Leo’s Eli Steiner defeated Ethan Radke at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-4 and the Carroll duo of Ryan Vanwyngarden and Grant Yager got the Chargers on the board with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Evan Roth and Isaac Brandenberger at No. 1 doubles.

Leo’s Eli Herran defeated Luke Stoffel at No. 2 singles 7-6 (6), 6-4 to secure the team win, and Ben Smith and Kyle Hoerr earned the other point for the Chargers with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Josh Jakacki and Sam McDaniel.

“I think our guys liked (being the target this season). It’s different,” Eli Steiner said. “We like being the team to beat, the team that people are talking about. Our two new players were able to step up big. They didn’t win tonight, but they got a win against Carroll in the first match this year. I think we’re in for a good run for sure.”

Carroll coach Kyle ­Stoffel prepared his team the best he could all season for the sectional matchup against the Lions.

“We started the season geared for one thing and one thing only,” he said, “and that was to try and get Leo knowing they were going to have incredible tough singles players. Our whole thought process was that we had to make two doubles teams that could beat Leo’s and still have a chance at a singles position.

“The only wish I had was that we never would have had to come inside.”

The Chargers did advance the No. 1 doubles team through into the individual tournament.

Vanwyngarden finished as a state runner-up last year with Jay Stanchin, who has since graduated.

Due to weather-related postponements, the Lions are unsure of who they’ll be facing in this week’s regional at Carroll, but Grubbs was grateful for his team to secure an early spot in the next round.

“It’s definitely nice to have it under our belts,” said Grubbs, whose team will face the Concordia sectional winner, “and we’ll get a good practice in on Monday where a lot of these other teams will be playing and not have time to prepare for the next round.”

The Norwell and Homestead winners will also advance to the Carroll regional.

areichel@jg.net