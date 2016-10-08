Leo tennis plays in semistate today

Fourth-ranked Leo will play No. 3 and defending state champion Indianapolis North Central at 10 a.m. today in the Homestead boys tennis semistate.

The semistate champion will play the winner of a semistate at Center Grove between unranked Terre Haute South (15-8) and No. 24 Richmond (19-3) at 3 p.m. next Friday at Center Grove in the state quarterfinals.

The Lions (18-0) will be looking to advance to their second straight state finals, while the Panthers (13-3) are a perennial state contender. Leo has been in one state appearance, while North Central has 21 appearances.

Last year, Leo lost 3-2 to Park Tudor in the state semifinals after beating Perry Meridian 4-1 in the quarters. North Central beat Park Tudor 3-2 in the state championship.

In the other semistate match at Homestead, Fairfield (24-0) plays Delta (22-3) for the right to advance to the state finals.

