  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Huntington North's Anna Pence hits the ball on her head during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday. GALLERY

    Huntington North's Daphnee Landrum, right, kicks the ball around Leo's Marilyn Silos during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday. GALLERY

    Huntington North's Karmen Koch kicks the ball during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday. GALLERY

    Leo's RaeAnne Genth, left, tries to keep up with Huntington North's Hannah Tillett during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday. GALLERY

    Huntington North's Daphnee Landrum, left, kicks the ball as Leo's Marilyn Silos looks on during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday. GALLERY

    Leo's Alexa Allen kicks the ball during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday. GALLERY

    Huntington North's Autumn Anderson runs towards the ball during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday. GALLERY

    Huntington North's Courtney Christle, left, and Leo's Taylor Cieslinski fight for the ball during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday. GALLERY
September 19, 2016 9:06 PM

Leo vs. Huntington North Soccer

