Leo vs. Huntington North Soccer

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Huntington North's Anna Pence hits the ball on her head during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday.
Huntington North's Daphnee Landrum, right, kicks the ball around Leo's Marilyn Silos during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday.
Huntington North's Karmen Koch kicks the ball during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday.
Leo's RaeAnne Genth, left, tries to keep up with Huntington North's Hannah Tillett during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday.
Huntington North's Daphnee Landrum, left, kicks the ball as Leo's Marilyn Silos looks on during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday.
Leo's Alexa Allen kicks the ball during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday.
Huntington North's Autumn Anderson runs towards the ball during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday.
Huntington North's Courtney Christle, left, and Leo's Taylor Cieslinski fight for the ball during the Leo vs. Huntington North girls' soccer game at Leo High School in Leo, IN on Monday.