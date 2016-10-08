 Skip to main content

  Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Eli Steiner eyes a return from Ian Brady of North Central in #1 singles, in the boys tennis semi-state at Homestead, Saturday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Ian Brady of North Central returns a shot from Leo's Eli Steiner in #1 singles, in the boys tennis semi-state at Homestead, Saturday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Eli Herran hits a return to Timothy Brady of North Central in #2 singles, in the boys tennis semi-state at Homestead, Saturday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Isaac Steiner celebrates a point over Brian McAuley of North Central in #3 singles, in the boys tennis semi-state at Homestead, Saturday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Eli Steiner celebrates a service ace against Ian Brady of North Central in #1 singles, in the boys tennis semi-state at Homestead, Saturday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Eli Herran celebrates a point over Timothy Brady of North Central in #2 singles, in the boys tennis semi-state at Homestead, Saturday.
October 08, 2016

Leo vs North Central, Saturday, in the Homestead tennis semi-state

