Lions hang tough, fall at state tennis

The No. 4 Leo boys tennis team knew three-time defending state champion No. 3 North Central would be a challenge at the Homestead Semistate on Saturday.

The Lions (21-1) were right and fell 4-1, but did not go down easily.

“I told the boys before the match this is the three-time defending state champions,” Leo coach Josh Grubbs said. “Even though some of these boys haven’t played on all three teams, they have (over 3,500) kids in their school compared to our 900. “Tennis is very different; we don’t have classes. We’re the fourth-ranked team in the state and that’s everybody. There’s no class, so we’re competing against schools like that.”

North Central went up 2-0 after wins in both doubles slots from Eddie Prein and Jon Tuerk 6-1, 6-3 over Evan Roth and Isaac Brandenberger (14-9) at No. 1 and a 6-2, 7-5 win from Griffin Beck and Nathan Branaman over Leo’s Josh Jakacki and Sam McDaniel (17-6) at No. 2.

Isaac Steiner (24-0) won his match for the Lions at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-3 to get Leo within 2-1, but the Panthers won the deciding third sets at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions.

Leo’s Eli Steiner (24-1) fell 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 to Ian Brady at No. 1 singles, and T.J. Brady defeated Leo’s Eli Herran (23-2) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

“The singles players have done a great job all year, they’re studs,” Grubbs said. “Any team would want any of those three players on their team. I was really happy with how our doubles competed today. North Central has some of the best No. 2 doubles teams in the state and our boys were right there with them.”

The Lions will lose Eli Steiner and Brandenberger to graduation from a team that won semistate last year and advanced to the state semifinals.

“It’s been a great two years for us, a good little run there,” Grubbs said. “Players like Eli Steiner and Isaac Brandenberger, the seniors this year, it’s been great coaching them the last four years especially the last two years with so much success.

“We have a pretty good team coming back next year. The two sophomore singles players and Evan Roth is back again. It seems like he’s been at No. 1 doubles a long time and then Josh Jakacki and Sam (McDaniel) at No. 2 doubles. It’ll be a fun year, we have some JV guys that have worked really hard, too.”

Last year, the team’s success was unprecedented with first-time sectional, regional and semistate titles.

“Last year, we were the underdogs and this year, we were favored in some sectional wins and regional wins that were pretty huge,” Brandenberger said, “but this year, North Central was favored as they won the last three state championships, so going up against them is unreal.

“We feel like we did everything we could today, and every guy on the team played their hardest and their best.”

