Luers lifted at charity stripe

Bishop Luers’ opportunities at the free-throw line ultimately made the biggest difference in an 81-73 win over Horizon Christian on Tuesday.

“The kids played hard, and they have some length,” Knights coach J.J. Foster said of the Jaguars. “Those guys are experienced. They go around, play a bunch of different ballclubs, a lot of different tempos. They’re very confident and some very skilled players.”

The Knights (4-0) were able to capitalize on 28 of 37 trips to the free-throw line, compared with the Jaguars’ 18 of 27.

Both teams had their frustrations, though.

The constant trips to the line made it difficult for Horizon Christian (8-2) to get into a rhythm to play how the team would normally play against a competitive team.

“We’ve played much tougher competition than we played tonight, and my kids didn’t get a chance to get into a rhythm because of the fact that there was a disparity of how they were calling the game,” Jaguars coach Anthony Beasley said.

“If it’s called one way at one end and it’s not called the same way on the other end, it makes it very difficult for them to play an equally matched game,” he added.

For Bishop Luers, the frustration came from lackluster defense at the start.

“(They were) getting out and getting a lot of easy buckets with us not getting back on defense,” Bishop Luers’ Anton Berry said. “They just were able to sit down and play one-on-one basketball. I can say for myself that I wasn’t doing that very well but as a unit we weren’t helping.”

Berry led the Knights with 22 points and 16 rebounds, J.J. Foster Jr. had 18 points, Ray Walker Jr. added 17 and Tre Underwood had 10.

Ozzie Johnson scored 20, DaQuan Sample had 18, Marcus Smith 17 and Yuri Swinford 12 for Horizon Christian.

Horizon Christian sophomore Sydney Curry was unable to travel with the team to his former school.

“Based on (Bishop Luers’) ruling, we honored their request not to bring him tonight,” Beasley said of Curry, who played for Bishop Luers last year as a freshman.

The Knights play Homestead on Friday and Indianapolis Manual on Dec. 23 before the SAC tournament begins Dec. 26.

“We’re going to have to improve,” Foster said.

“I think it’s just getting ourselves ready to play regardless of the opponent. I think the kids may have looked at Horizon and wanted to take them lightly, but I told them that with some skilled guys with some length, you have to come out ready to play regardless of whether it’s an SAC game, county school game or private school.

“I think with them not having school on Monday, I think we practiced a little lethargic and then they came out and that’s exactly the way that they played. We’ll get back in the gym (today) and make some improvements.”

Bishop Luers opened the second quarter with a 14-4 run to open a 35-21 lead with about four minutes left and led 45-30 at halftime.

“(The run) helped us get our confidence back a little bit,” Berry said. “As soon as we went on that run, defense stepped up a little bit and just went on from there.”

The Jaguars got up 9-4 with 5:20 remaining in the first quarter and had a 13-11 lead with 3:20 left until the Knights closed the quarter on a 10-4 run to go up 21-17.

