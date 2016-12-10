Luers wins at Northrop, remains unbeaten

Anton Berry had 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Bishop Luers boys basketball team to a 62-55 road win against Northrop on Friday.

The Knights (3-0, 1-0 SAC) also got 14 points from J.J. Foster Jr. and 10 from Ray Walker Jr.

The Bruins (3-1, 0-1) were led by Richard Robertson with 23 points and Neeko Braster with 15 points.

CARROLL 77, CONCORDIA 56: The Chargers got 21 points from Jacob Redding in the road win.

Carroll (3-1, 1-0 SAC) also got 13 points from Riley Perlich, while Concordia (1-1, 0-1) got 13 points from Alec Bartkowiak.

HOMESTEAD 64, BISHOP DWENGER 57: The host Spartans put three players in double figures to beat the Saints.

Homestead (4-0, 1-0 SAC) got 21 points from Brandon Durnell, 17 from Parker Manges and 12 from Jack Ferguson. Dwenger (1-1, 0-1) was led by Conlan Martin’s 19 points.

SNIDER 57, WAYNE 51: The host Panthers opened their season with the close win over the Generals.

Snider got 16 points from Keondre Brown, 15 from Malik Williams and 11 from Jordan Gorman. Wayne fell to 1-2 and 0-1 in the SAC.

Girls

NORTHROP 61, BISHOP ­LUERS 48: The host Bruins finished off the Knights with an 18-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Breanna Douglas led Northrop (4-5, 1-2 SAC) with 18 points, while Luers (3-7, 1-3) got 10 points and 15 rebounds from Kathryn Knapke.

SNIDER 67, WAYNE 23: Kyle Covington’s 20 points and six rebounds led the host Panthers past the Generals.

Snider (5-2, 2-1 SAC) got off to a 19-8 lead in the first quarter. Wayne (0-11, 0-4) got nine points from Ranya Coleman.

BELLMONT 32, EAST NOBLE 30: Grace Hunter’s 19 points led the Braves past the host Knights.

Bellmont improved to 6-3 and 2-0 in the Northeast Eight, while East Noble fell to 8-3 and 1-1.

SOUTHERN WELLS 49, HERITAGE 48: The Raiders completed the comeback by outscoring the host Patriots 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

Rozlynn Everhart and Sidney ­Bienz had 11 points each for Heritage (4-7, 0-2).