Marion Local beats Cuyahoga Heights 21-17 for Ohio Division VI title

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Maria Stein Marion Local returned to form with a 21-17 victory against Cuyahoga Heights in the Division VI state football final at Ohio Stadium for its fifth title in six seasons.

Quarterback Duane Leugers ran for 113 yards and two scores and passed for another 114 yards for the Flyers. They had won four straight championships until a 22-20 loss to Kirtland in 2015. Marion Local has won nine titles since 2000.

Cuyahoga Heights (14-1), playing for its first championship, trailed 21-3 at the half, but got TD runs of 2 yards and 1 yard to make it 21-17 in the fourth quarter, the latter after a blocked punt on the previous play.

The Flyers drove to the Marion Local 36 in the last minute, but were stopped on downs.