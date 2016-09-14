September 14, 2016 8:03 PM
More area football leaders
Rushing
Name, school carries yards TD
Smith, Wawasee 98 742 10
Presley, Homestead 76 651 8
Rhoades, Woodlan 64 566 3
Charlton, Luers 50 551 5
McGarvey, Warsaw 73 532 3
Elder, Whitko 30 517 8
Covington, Snider 53 496 8
Hankenson, Bellmont 76 494 8
Smith, Garrett 65 486 5
Lawrence, Northrop 69 466 4
Woods, Snider 59 392 6
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 55 386 6
Jones, New Haven 31 382 6
Foster, Heritage 74 380 2
Schultz, Adams Central 92 373 5
Horn, Churubusco 87 361 2
Novotny, Carroll 91 355 5
Wright, Homestead 63 347 3
Jarrard, Eastside 63 341 4
Gutierrez, Bellmont 38 314 3
Dove, Eastside 55 292 3
Hairston, South Side 56 284 2
Turner-Parks, Leo 51 282 3
Reed, Whitko 34 281 2
B. Beeks, Southern Wells 56 269 2
Macklin, Adams Central 31 263 4
Stuber, South Adams 38 258 3
Ferrell, Leo 36 256 5
M. Landrum, Huntington N. 47 249 3
Leidig, Norwell 40 246 1
Vanlue, Wawasee 11 231 3
Huffman, Southern Wells 38 224 1
Spahr, Huntington North 58 222 0
S. Richards, Churubusco 32 217 2
Peel, Fremont 54 217 2
Bonner, Leo 33 216 6
Hambright, Luers 47 212 4
Hawk, Central Noble 59 212 1
Bauman, Adams Central 26 206 1
Kelsaw, Wayne 31 204 1
Moore, North Side 54 201 0
Hart, Wayne 39 199 2
Hammond, Adams Central 33 199 3
Baumgartner, Bluffton 22 195 1
Schnepf, Angola 42 191 4
Lockwood, Bluffton 43 187 1
Reneau, Garrett 30 185 3
Bass, Southern Wells 34 182 1
Snouffer, Columbia City 51 180 3
Mayer, Churubusco 44 176 1
Baumgartner, South Adams 37 171 1
Podschlne, Dwenger 33 171 2
Gibson, Angola 17 168 1
Dial, Central Noble 24 163 2
Haupert, Snider 25 163 1
McCarter, Woodlan 12 162 4
Busse, Bellmont 26 152 0
Burns, Garrett 30 150 3
Groh, South Adams 26 147 2
Teeter, South Adams 24 146 4
Hippensteel, Huntington North 43 141 1
Harshberger, East Noble 16 137 1
McCurdy, Angola 20 135 2
Schoenle, Northrop 32 134 3
Wigent, Columbia City 23 132 2
Owsley, Whitko 7 132 0
Edwards, Northrop 29 127 0
Wadkins, Wawasee 25 126 2
McCormick, East Noble 35 123 2
Brege, Norwell 54 123 1
Parrish, North Side 36 114 0
Se. Loy, West Noble 19 114 3
Rasler, West Noble 32 112 0
Wolford, New Haven 18 103 1
Rider, Columbia City 33 100 2
Passing
Name, school C-A-I yards TD
Durkes, Woodlan 56-71-2 922 11
Johnson, South Side 74-154-7 901 3
McCormick, East Noble 64-97-0 848 10
Morrison, Concordia 63-99-2 838 8
Dove, Eastside 55-94-5 829 8
Schoenle, Northrop 53-115-3 818 6
Collin-Jones, Wayne 52-108-8 677 5
Jensen, Warsaw 48-90-2 578 6
Roddy, Angola 48-75-0 569 6
Moore, New Haven 35-52-1 552 7
Miguel, Carroll 28-45-2 502 6
Podschlne, Dwenger 31-69-2 486 6
Snouffer, Columbia City 34-70-2 476 3
Miller, Carroll 40-62-2 464 2
Burns, Garrett 28-54-0 428 4
Haupert, Snider 32-53-5 416 4
Restivo, Leo 28-52-2 385 3
Larose, Fremont 26-75-4 384 4
Teeter, South Adams 28-46-1 374 3
Wroblewski, West Noble 26-66-7 347 3
Jones, North Side 35-81-6 343 2
Gutierrez, Bellmont 16-32-3 294 3
Dunham, DeKalb 35-40-3 292 2
Smith, Wawasee 24-56-3 298 3
T. Richards, Churubusco 16-36-2 244 2
Robbins, Luers 18-29-0 231 0
Wright, Homestead 22-34-3 224 1
Hammond, Adams Central 11-24-3 222 1
Davis, Bluffton 15-43-2 202 1
Brege, Norwell 15-42-5 190 2
Knapke, Heritage 9-20-1 144 1
Receiving
Name, school catches yards
Hunley, East Noble 33 585
Ju. Becker, Carroll 28 463
Guerrant, Woodlan 27 440
Dean, Eastside 23 416
Bobo, South Side 21 352
Street, Warsaw 21 265
Schmeling, Carroll 21 228
Grahovac, Concordia 20 299
Hippenhammer, Snider 19 240
McCurdy, Angola 19 185
McCarter, Woodlan 18 393
Azzura, Northrop 17 336
Galaviz, East Noble 15 111
Mallers, Concordia 14 257
Evans, Fremont 14 255
Kelsaw, Wayne 14 128
Bussell, Luers 13 149
Gibson, Angola 13 143
David, Warsaw 13 108
Purdy, Garrett 12 203
Koehlinger, Concordia 12 157
Redden, Columbia City 12 124
Book, South Side 12 100
Harshberger, East Noble 11 74
Clibon, Northrop 10 197
Thomas, New Haven 10 173
Gauisee, Leo 10 137
Young, Wayne 10 136
Thompson, Eastside 10 131
Wells, South Side 10 126
Allen, Wayne 10 124
Moore, North Side 10 71
Schultz, Angola 9 182
Green, South Side 9 143
Cook, South Adams 9 130
Ballentine, Eastside 9 110
Boyce, DeKalb 9 91
Berry, Northrop 9 88
Steele, Dwenger 8 151
Bonner, Leo 8 151
Baumgartner, South Adams 8 111
Shrock, West Noble 8 100
Geiger, Norwell 8 79
Jo. Becker, Carroll 7 206
Daniels, Wayne 7 169
Busse, Bellmont 7 133
Harris, New Haven 7 115
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 7 95
Royal, Northrop 7 91
Gause, Leo 7 91
Sievers, Columbia City 7 67
Christen, Columbia City 6 142
S. Richards, Churubusco 6 120
Leidig, Norwell 6 105
Rosbrugh, Wawasee 6 102
Desrosiers, North Side 6 101
Black, Dwenger 6 97
Anderson, Homestead 6 94
Miller, Angola 6 77
Hambright, Luers 6 58
Tinker, North Side 6 58
Colclasure, Fremont 6 53
Raber, Homestead 6 48
Padilla, DeKalb 6 29
Judd, Columbia City 5 106
Brooks, Luers 5 104
Airgood, West Noble 5 103
Jones, New Haven 5 102
Mosser, Adams Central 5 86
Layton, Homestead 5 75
Jarrard, Eastside 5 73
Se. Loy, West Noble 5 65
Yarian, Garrett 5 64
Kilburn, Warsaw 5 53
Gerig, Woodlan 5 53
Bevis, Garrett 5 50
Davis, North Side 5 40
King, Bluffton 5 35
Smith, Northrop 5 34
Hairston, South Side 5 29
Novotny, Carroll 5 23
Hart, Wayne 5 21
Brunson, DeKalb 4 98
Sutton, Garrett 4 82
Gillie, Luers 4 25
Wenger, Bluffton 4 75
Mendoza, Wawasee 4 75
Geyer, Eastside 4 69
Ledo, Snider 4 64
Bohata, Norwell 4 64
Rasler, West Noble 4 61
Wurster, South Adams 4 60
Mills, Bellmont 4 56
McNeal, Heritage 4 55
Horn, Churubusco 4 38
Gorman, Snider 4 37
Bordner, Concordia 4 35
Winborn, South Side 4 33
King, South Side 4 33
Rhymer, Heritage 4 33
Chambers, Concordia 4 31
Covington, Snider 4 19
Scoring
Name, school TD FG PAT Total
McCarter, Woodlan 11 0 2 68
Smith, Wawasee 10 0 0 60
Presley, Homestead 9 0 0 54
Jones, New Haven 9 0 0 54
Hankenson, Bellmont 9 0 0 54
Elder, Whitko 8 0 3 51
Covington, Snider 8 0 0 48
Hunley, East Noble 7 0 0 42
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 7 0 0 42
Bonner, Leo 7 0 0 42
Woods, Snider 6 0 0 36
Street, Warsaw 6 0 0 36
Dean, Eastside 6 0 0 36
Ferrell, Leo 5 0 2 32
Smith, Garrett 5 0 2 32
Von Gunten, Leo 0 4 10 32
Morrison, Concordia 3 0 13 31
Charlton, Luers 5 0 0 30
Mallers, Concordia 5 0 0 30
Schultz, Adams Central 5 0 0 30
Hippenhammer, Snider 5 0 0 30
Winkeljohn, Dwenger 5 0 0 30
Novotny, Carroll 5 0 0 30
Stjepic, Northrop 0 3 16 25
Faas, Warsaw 4 0 0 24
Teeter, South Adams 4 0 0 24
Se. Loy, West Noble 5 0 0 30
Macklin, Adams Central 4 0 0 24
Buisman, Snider 0 2 18 24
Jensen, Warsaw 4 0 0 24
Faas, Warsaw 4 0 0 24
Hambright, Luers 4 0 0 24
Lawrence, Northrop 4 0 0 24
Jarrard, Eastside 4 0 0 24
Shannon, Carroll 0 2 18 24
Schultz, Angola 4 0 0 24
Schnepf, Angola 4 0 0 24
Knepper, Homestead 0 3 14 23
Turner-Parks, Leo 3 0 2 20
Rhoades, Woodlan 3 0 2 20
Burns, Garrett 3 0 2 20
Mevis, Warsaw 0 1 17 20
Bonilla, New Haven 0 0 20 20
Booth, Dwenger 0 2 14 20
Martinez, South Adams 0 2 13 19
Reneau, Garrett 3 0 0 18
Purdy, Garrett 3 0 0 18
Schoenle, Northrop 3 0 0 18
Berry, Northrop 3 0 0 18
Hammond, Adams Central 3 0 0 18
Wright, Homestead 3 0 0 18
Leidig, Norwell 3 0 0 18
Douglas, Adams Central 0 2 12 18
Guerrant, Woodlan 3 0 0 18
Murray, Woodlan 3 0 0 18
Grahovac, Concordia 3 0 0 18
McGarvey, Warsaw 3 0 0 18
Stuber, South Adams 3 0 0 18
Podschlne, Dwenger 3 0 0 18
Dove, Eastside 3 0 0 18
Ju. Becker, Carroll 3 0 0 18
Miller, Carroll 3 0 0 18
Schmeling, Carroll 3 0 0 18
Vanlue, Wawasee 3 0 0 18
Reed, Whitko 2 0 6 18
Evans, Fremont 3 0 0 18
Gutierrez, Bellmont 3 0 0 18
M. Landrum, Huntington North 3 0 0 18
Snouffer, Columbia City 3 0 0 18
McCurdy, Angola 3 0 0 18
Hairston, South Side 2 0 2 16
Moughler, Eastside 0 0 15 15
Garcia, Bellmont 0 0 15 15
Macias, West Noble 0 3 6 15
Thompson, Eastside 2 0 2 14
McDonald, Garrett 0 0 14 14
Howe, Luers 0 0 13 13
Sacks
Name, school Total
L.Johnson, Snider 4.5
B.Johnson, Snider 4
White, Woodlan 4
Minch, DeKalb 3.5
Meyer, DeKalb 3
Yanko, Dwenger 3
Kinney, Northrop 3
McDowell, Snider 2.5
Underwood, Luers 2.5
Barr, East Noble 2
Batchelder, Northrop 2
France, Snider 2
Villarreal, Warsaw 2
Parker, Carroll 2
Groh, South Adams 2
Stanley, Whitko 2
Hewitt, Whitko 2
CJ Landrum, Huntington North 2
Ayers, New Haven 2
Freeman, New Haven 2
Baumgartner, South Adams 2
Hall, Dwenger 2
Johnson, Carroll 2
Griffin, Carroll 2
Ault, North Side 2
Interceptions
Name, school Total
Bordner, Concordia 3
Huffman, Southern Wells 3
Gause, Leo 3
Lockett, North Side 3
Grahovac, Concordia 2
Rhoades, Woodlan 2
Macklin, Adams Central 2
Schwaller, Adams Central 2
Bauman, Adams Central 2
Bobo, South Side 2
Hill, Wayne 2
Elder, Whitko 2
Sherwin, Whitko 2
Hepler, Wawasee 2
Schuler, Leo 2
Schoenle, Northrop 2
Dean, Eastside 2
Eley, Carroll 2
Myers, Central Noble 2
Pease, Central Noble 2
Mills, Bellmont 2
Fumble recoveries
Name, school Total
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 3
Haupert, Snider 3
Rhymer, Heritage 3
Gunion, Garrett 2
Schreiber, Southern Wells 2
Hairston, South Side 2
Wright, South Side 2
Elwood, Leo 2
Gerber, Southern Wells 2
Schreiber, Southern Wells 2
Faas, Warsaw 2
Kinney, Northrop 2
Bohata, Norwell 2
Hake, Dwenger 2
Steele, Dwenger 2
Wood, Churubusco 2