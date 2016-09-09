

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

New Haven's Jonyvan Johnson, right, tries to take down Leo's Jayden Elwood during the third quarter of the New Haven vs. Leo High School football game at New Haven High School on Friday. GALLERY



New Haven's Whitney Harris reaches for the ball during the third quarter of the New Haven vs. Leo High School football game at New Haven High School on Friday. GALLERY



New Haven's Keshawn Moore looks for a teammate to throw the ball to during the second quarter of the New Haven vs. Leo High School football game at New Haven High School on Friday. GALLERY



New Haven's Austin Myers, right, uses all of his strength to take down Leo's Trenton Bonner during the first quarter of the New Haven vs. Leo High School football game at New Haven High School on Friday. GALLERY



New Haven's NiShawn Jones, left, holds onto the ball as Leo's Trenton Bonner tries to stop him during the first quarter of the New Haven vs. Leo High School football game at New Haven High School on Friday. GALLERY