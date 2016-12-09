North Side vs South Side Boys Basketball



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

North Side's Alijah Long goes up for two in the second quarter of Friday's game against South Side at North Side.



South Side's Mikale Stevenson fights his way through North Side's Elijah Holmees' defense in the first quarter of Friday's game at North Side.



South Side's Mikale Stevenson keeps his eye on North Side's defense as he brings the ball down the court in the first quarter of Friday's game at North Side.



North Side's Nate Carbaugh hands the ball off to teammate Alijah Long with South Side's Derrick Dufor caught off guard in the second quarter of Friday's game at North Side.



South Side's Dennis Johnson goes up for two with North Side's Brandon Johnson looking on in the first quarter of Friday's game at North Side.



North Side's Davontae Kinnie keeps below the defense of South Side's Trejean Didier as he brings the ball down the court in the second quarter of Friday's game at North Side.