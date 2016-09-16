Numbers guy glad he's back with boys

Tonight Bishop Dwenger at Carroll Homestead at Snider Northrop at Concordia North Side at Bishop Luers Wayne at South Side Bellmont at Huntington North Columbia City at DeKalb East Noble at Leo New Haven at Norwell Adams Central at Heritage Jay County at Bluffton Southern Wells at Woodlan Wes-Del at South Adams Angola at Lakeland Eastside at Garrett Fairfield at West Noble Fremont at Central Noble Prairie Heights at Churubusco NorthWood at Wawasee Warsaw at Northridge Whitko at Tippecanoe Valley – Games at 7 p.m.

When Bruce Amstutz was told by his doctor he needed his gall bladder removed, he had one request – to postpone the surgery. Alas, Amstutz was denied by the physician and so the surgery happened Aug. 26, the same day Woodlan played Prairie Heights.

“I said can we wait awhile? I have a game tomorrow,” Amstutz said Thursday. “The doctor said no. I guess first things are first.”

Thus, Amstutz missed his first Warriors game in 28 years of roaming the sidelines as the program’s statistician.

“And they had to tie me down to miss that one,” he said.

The calls from players, though, were still coming pregame and postgame to Amstutz.

“It was really strange (missing the game), but three of my boys were on the phone with me, a couple of them before the game and after the game, they had one phone and gathered on the phone, and they were all on the phone,” Amstutz said.

The Warriors, sans Amstutz, beat the Panthers 53-0.

“I didn’t want to do it, but I figured that was one game they could handle without me,” Amstutz said. “But it was meant to be, and the next week we were back at it again.”

The following Tuesday, Am­stutz was ready to return. His wife, though, made him wait a day. He made his way onto the practice field and was instantly asked about his condition and if he was going to be back for the next game.

“That got me,” Amstutz said of the players’ reaction to his return.

Amstutz was back at it Sept. 2 when the Class 2A No. 2 Warriors beat rival Heritage 45-10.

“It wasn’t quite as emotional as I thought it would be,” Amstutz said of his return. “We got through it. Maybe I shouldn’t have been there; I wasn’t 100 percent yet … but I was there and we got through it.”

Amstutz, 71, has also returned to his job making employee security badges at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

In his absence, there was certainly a void for Amstutz and the Woodlan players, whom he calls his boys. In almost three decades of walking the sidelines and tracking the exploits of the Warriors on paper, Amstutz has become more than just a numbers guy.

After being asked to do stats by legendary coach Leland Etzler in 1988, Amstutz has become part spiritual adviser and part mentor to the hundreds of Woodlan players who have come through the system. A majority of the statistics these days are kept in the press box on computers, so that leaves Amstutz to help keep current Woodlan coach Sherwood Haydock and the rest of the team instantly updated during the game.

But that doesn’t make Amstutz any less important to the team. He goes to almost every practice and has words of wisdom to any players who need it and even gathers the team around to speak sternly to them – if needed – once or twice a season.

Amstutz said he has been referred to as a mentor by Haydock.

“I am not sure what that means, but I just love those boys,” Amstutz said. “I made myself a vow years ago that if I could turn around one a year, then it was all worth it. In 28 years, I hope I have accomplished that.”

Greg Jones is the assistant sports editor for The Journal Gazette and has been covering sports in Fort Wayne since 1998. He can be reached by email at gjones@jg.net; phone, 461-8224; or fax, 461-8648.