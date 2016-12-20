Pairings revealed for ACAC tourney

ACAC Draw Jan. 10 Southern Wells at Adams Central South Adams at Bluffton Jay County at Heritage Jan. 13 Woodlan vs. Game 1 winner Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner Jan. 14 Championship at South Adams Note: Boys play first-round and semifinal games at 6 p.m. with girls to follow at 7:30 p.m. The semifinal locations will be determined by the girls winner of Southern Wells vs. Adams Central and Jay County vs. Heritage.

DECATUR – The next chapter of the longest-running conference basketball tournament in the state is set as the brackets for the ACAC tournament were drawn Monday. It’s the 94th year for the boys tournament and the 43rd for the girls.

Woodlan girls coach Gary Cobb said he is pleased with the draw. The Warriors drew the bye and will face the winners of Southern Wells and Adams Central in the tournament semifinals Jan. 13.

“I couldn’t ask for a better draw. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good,” Cobb said, with a small laugh. “Early in the season this year, we struggled.

“We played a lot of games early and didn’t have a lot of practice time. Now things have kind of slowed down and in the last three weeks, we’ve gotten a lot better.”

Woodlan (8-7, 4-1 ACAC) has won four straight league games.

Last year, Woodlan was the tournament runner-up to Jay County, the winners of the last two girls tournaments. With four senior starters back this year, the chances are good for a rematch with the Patriots.

“I feel confident. Jay County’s tough, but whoever we’re playing, I think we’ll be OK,” Cobb said. “I think she’s the best player in the conference in Rain Hinton and she’s playing very well lately. I like our chances.

“The first time you get into that championship environment, I thought we were a little nervous last year when we played in it and we shouldn’t have that this year. I feel good about it.”

Cobb said he appreciates the situation the tournament puts his team in with the atmosphere and the win-or-go-home mentality.

“Playing in a conference tournament like this, as big of deal as this is, this helps teams as we move into sectionals, too, because it’s almost the same kind of intensity and environment that you see in the sectional,” he said. “It helps us a lot. It’s fun and it’s a good experience, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

This will be the first year for Bluffton boys coach Chris Benedict, who was previously at Columbia City, to experience and take part in the tradition of the tournament.

“It’s a tournament setting, have to win to advance, all those kinds of things you want to put your kids in those situations so it gets you prepared for the tournament in March,” Benedict said. “It’s a great setting. It’s great to be a part of that tradition; just looking forward to my first opportunity to be a part of it.”

The Tigers (3-2, 2-0) will play host to South Adams (4-2, 1-1) in the opening round Jan. 10.

“We played them earlier in the year,” Benedict said. “We were able to win on the road in the second game of the year, but a team in November is going to be a different team when you see them again in January and hopefully we’re a different team, as well.”

Jay County is also the defending boys champion.

The championship games are Jan. 14 at South Adams.

