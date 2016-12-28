Panthers able to slip past Saints

Scoreboard Tuesday Boys Snider 63, Dwenger 57 North Side 71, Northrop 61 Homestead 57, Wayne 54 Girls Carroll 58, Dwenger 46 Homestead 79, Luers 46 Concordia 55, Northrop 54, OT Today Semifinals Boys North Side vs. Bishop Luers, 6:30 p.m. Homestead vs. Snider, 8:15 p.m. Girls Homestead vs. Snider, 3 p.m. Concordia vs. Carroll, 4:45 p.m.

Snider escaped with a 63-57 quarterfinal win over Bishop Dwenger in the SAC tournament on Tuesday morning at Wayne.

Malik Williams scored the go-ahead basket with under a minute left to give the Panthers a 59-57 lead. Williams scored the final six points of the game to keep Snider ahead for good.

“I thought in the fourth quarter, we really shared the ball offensively and we found the open man inside,” Snider coach Jeremy Rauch said. “And, definitely, our game plan was to get the ball inside and I think we committed to that.

“I give Dwenger a lot of credit. They played hard and hit shots, which is what they can do. We just found a way to win at the end.”

In the fourth quarter, an 11-2 run from Bishop Dwenger gave the Saints a 49-45 lead with 5:55 left, but Williams gave the Panthers the spark they needed to secure the win, finishing with a game-high 27 points while Brown scored 14 for the Panthers.

“I think we rushed a few things at the end, a couple possessions,” Bishop Dwenger coach Matt Kostoff said. “We made a run, we told them it was going to be a battle. They’re awesome. They’re a well-coached team, they have good players, their role players stepped up.

“Somehow we lost a 7-footer (Williams) a couple times, which is hard to do, but that’s why he’s one of the best players in the country. He made plays when they needed them.”

The Saints led 10-7 after the first quarter and kept the lead until 5:20 left in the second quarter when Snider tied it at 15 on a layup from Keondre Brown.

The Panthers started to pull away but 3-pointers from Jack Pentenburg and Zach McKenna kept the Saints within 29-27 at half, helped by 11 made free throws.

“I think it stands for even more than just making free throws,” Rauch said. “Of course, we hit a lot of them, but getting the ball inside and getting them on kind of a reaction situation where we’re the aggressors; … that probably meant just as much as the points on the board.”

Conlan Martin scored 17 to lead the Saints, Pentenburg finished with 16 and Donovan Campbell had 15.

“We did some good things, though, we really did,” Kostoff said. “We just need to learn in tight games to trust each other and reverse the basketball a couple more times and the shots will come. I thought we took too many difficult shots in the second half. We did a better job attacking them but sometimes our shot selection was a little bit questionable. But we competed. We played with energy, it’s a learning experience for us.”

Snider plays the Homestead at 8:15 p.m. today in the semifinals.

areichel@jg.net