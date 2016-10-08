Panthers claim SAC

Snider left no doubt as to who is king of the SAC in 2016.

Facing a 19-point deficit Friday at Zollner Stadium, the Panthers roared back to defeat 2015 SAC champion Bishop Dwenger 32-25 and clinch their 16th all-time league title.

“It feels good,” said Snider halfback Money Woods, who ran for two touchdowns. “All we wanted to do was come out here and show we can fight.”

The Panthers (8-0) fell into a seemingly insurmountable 25-6 hole early in the third quarter, then ended the game on a dizzying 26-0 run that left the Saints (5-3) on the wrong end of a much-hyped matchup of reigning state champions.

“Every kid has to decide, ‘I am going to play hard,’ and that doesn’t matter what we did last year or last week, and that’s a mature thing for a kid to have to do,” Panthers coach Kurt Tippmann said. “This was a classic example. Both teams deserved to win there.”

A fourth-down stop with 2:24 to go sealed the victory as Snider’s contingent of visiting fans made their presence felt.

“We have a great student section, and just to hear them gives us hope,” Woods said.

A 5-yard scoring pass from Michael Haupert to tight end Simon Dellinger with 4:19 to go broke a 25-all deadlock.

“Called a boot pass, and Bishop Dwenger was all over it,” Tippmann said. “Found the backside tight end. A great catch by him, a great throw.”

The rally began with a 6-yard TD pass from Haupert to fullback DeAndrew Stroud, which cut the Saints’ lead to 25-13 entering the fourth.

Field position was key, as six of Snider’s seven second-half possessions started on the Saints’ side of the field.

Woods’ scores, first from 4 yards and then from 5, tied the game. But the extra-point tries sailed wide after both TDs.

That was a theme, as Snider also missed the point after on Christian Covington’s 6-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Bishop Dwenger twice had a PAT blocked: after fill-in quarterback Eddie Morris’ second TD run and after Bart Tippmann’s 22-yard fumble return score that made it 19-0.

The Saints tried and failed on a two-point conversion after Mitch Effinger’s 25-yard TD run restored the 19-point edge.

With under seven minutes remaining, Frank Yanko and Stephen Nix teamed up to sack Haupert and force Snider to punt from near midfield. But it was downed at the Saints’ 11, and after a turnover Woods cashed in for the tie with 5:53 left. The ensuing kickoff was fumbled, and Snider recovered it to set up the go-ahead score.

“That was a good test going into the playoffs,” Woods said. “We came in thinking this was going to be a walk-over game, (but) everybody knuckled up.”

Notes: With 8:59 left in the third quarter, Bishop Dwenger running back and linebacker Peter Winkeljohn was helped off the field due to an apparent leg injury. … The Saints gave Amaun Clark (high-ankle sprain) his normal workload at cornerback but reduced his offensive duties at halfback.

