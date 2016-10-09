Panthers glad to ring bell again

JG 10 1. Snider (8-0) 2. New Haven (7-0) 3. Concordia (6-2) 4. Woodlan (8-0) 5. Adams Central (8-0) 6. Homestead (6-2) 7. Bishop Dwenger (6-2) 8. East Noble (5-2) 9. Garrett (7-1) 10. Leo (6-2)

Snider, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, is 8-0 and the defending state champion. But with Friday night’s 32-25, come-from-behind road win over Bishop Dwenger, the Panthers possess something they didn’t last year: the Victory Bell as the SAC champions.

Isaac Stiebeling is no longer the Panthers’ quarterback, and other seniors departed and other variables changed, but running back Money Woods sees no coincidence in Snider having the type of grit, resolve and success it discovered a year ago.

“We had people (who learned from the experience of the state title) to come up and fill those holes,” Woods said. “It’s lovely. We can’t wait to get that Bell back.”

Snider coach Kurt Tipp­mann said he doesn’t see much carrying over.

“I don’t think it helps at all,” Tippmann said. “I mean, they’re confident they can come back (from deficits). But we have to play better at times, and those are the lessons we can learn from that first half (after which Bishop Dwenger led 19-6).”

Expectations high

New Haven quarterback Keshawn Moore completed only 12 of 22 passes for 92 yards on Friday in a 55-21 win over East Noble. But he said he knows he is capable of so much more.

“KeShawn can spin the ball, he has a really quick release, it’s difficult to get pressure on him and he played very well,” coach Jim Rowland said.

“Very smart. He knows our offense very well; we go as far as Keshawn Moore takes us.”

Moore was helped by opportunistic defense, as well.

“We had two pick-6s to turn the tide early,” Rowland said. “At one point, right before half, our defense scored just as many points as our offense had.

“It’s always nice to get a little help from the defense, not just stopping the opponent but turning it into points.”

Living in the now

With the IHSAA announcing the sectional matchups last Sunday, Concordia received possibly the best draw of any team in 3A Sectional 27.

The Cadets (6-2) open sectional play against Yorktown (2-6), while three of the sectional’s toughest teams (Peru, Northwestern, Bishop Luers) all were drawn into the opposite side of the bracket.

Just don’t ask Concordia quarterback Peter Morrison about the draw. He doesn’t care.

“All I care about is dominating each and every game,” Morrison said. “Right now, I’m not looking forward to it. Right now, I’m just looking to dominate this next upcoming game. After that, I’m looking to dominate that upcoming game. You have to live in the now. You can’t worry about the future, or the past. You have to take the opportunity that’s given to you right now.”