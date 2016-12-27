Panthers go on attack in blowout of Archers

The Snider and South Side girls basketball teams played under emotional circumstances the last time the two teams met.

The Panthers were able to use different emotions, that of a tournament atmosphere, to turn the tables on the Archers and pull out a 75-57 win in the opening round of the SAC tournament at Wayne on Monday.

The regular season matchup was the Panthers’ first game after the death of teammate Peytin Chamble. and South Side won 79-72 in two overtimes.

“In the first game (on Dec. 2), we did some uncharacteristic things because emotions were playing so high,” Snider coach Greg Friend said. “This was a little bit different. We came back, we got through those emotions and we were playing a lot better than we were when we played that first game against them.”

The Panthers led 13-8 after the first quarter but outscored the Archers 25-11 in the second, that included an 18-2 run to go into halftime with a 38-19 lead.

“One of the things we did a little bit different was we tried to attack the basket a little bit more than we did the last game,” Friend said. “We tried to look more in the post the last game, but I think our guards attacking the rim made a big difference for us early on in the game.”

Snider led by as much as 30 in the second half, 64-34, with under six minutes remaining. But South Side went on a 12-2 run, including back-to-back 3’s from Darriyn Hackbarth. An 11-1 run with under two minutes left got the Archers within 71-57.

“We shared the ball a lot better today,” Friend said. “Our post player (Kyla Covington) wasn’t playing as well as she normally was. They were triple-teaming her and giving her a hard time, credit to South Side for that, but we just got our guards more involved in it. We took care of the ball a little bit better.

“There at the end, I was a little disappointed, we didn’t play as well as we should have but, hey, we got the ‘W.’ ”

Daysianae Hinton led Snider with 18 points, Kalyn Pickens had 16, Daleshia Davis 13 and Hannah Barnes 10.

Jakerra Lacey scored 15 for the Archers and Taniece Chapman added 13.

“It’s definitely a big win,” Hinton said. “We knew we could have won in the first (game), but it just caught us a bad time. It meant a lot to us but now we have to focus on our next game.

“We played more aggressive, attacking the boards and taking care of the ball. We still had a lot of turnovers but we still took care of the ball better than we did last time.”

The Panthers play the winner of today’s Homestead-Bishop Luers game in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Spartans are the No. 1 seed and heavy favorites in the tournament.

Friend would be grateful for an early look at the team before the Panthers face them in the regular season.

“Going against Homestead, everybody talks about Homestead and it’s going to be a big battle for us,” he said. “That’s something that we wanted to do, we wanted to get our feet wet before we played them in the regular season (on Jan. 13). I think this is going to be our opportunity to be able to do that.”

