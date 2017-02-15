Paul leads surging Eagles to victory

The Churubusco boys basketball team enjoyed another dynamic all-around performance from guard Jalen Paul on Tuesday night.

Paul finished with 21 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 64-54 victory at Garrett.

Churubusco (11-7, 6-3 NECC) has won three straight games to move into fifth place in the conference, while the Railroaders (4-15, 2-8) have lost 10 in a row.

Dakota Barkley added 22 points for the Eagles, and Baryton Bonar contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

NEW HAVEN 63, CANTERBURY 53: The visiting Bulldogs pulled down 13 offensive rebounds and forced Canterbury into 20 turnovers en route to their seventh win in eight games.

New Haven (15-6) led 41-40 after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth.

Brecar Clark had a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs. Whitney Harris and Ivan Upshaw scored 15 apiece, and James Gardner finished with 10 points and seven assists. Mez Ijomanta had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers (6-13).

BISHOP LUERS 51, NORWELL 44: Anton Berry had 16 points and fellow senior Blaine Cook 11 as the Knights (13-6) handed visiting Norwell (11-9) its fourth straight defeat.

EASTSIDE 58, WOODLAN 31: The host Blazers cruised behind senior big man Jacob Thompson’s 26-point effort.

Woodlan (12-8) fell behind 14-3 after the first quarter and 27-13 at halftime. Eastside (16-3) has eight consecutive wins. The Warriors’ lone double-figure scorer was Ah’lan Howard with 11.

DEKALB 49, CONCORDIA 34: The Barons (7-12) ran their winning streak to four by holding host Concordia (2-15) to 35 percent shooting from the field.

WESTVIEW 58, WAWASEE 52: Despite 21 points from Trevon Coleman and 15 from Jacob Hand, the host Warriors were unable to rally from a 25-18 halftime deficit.

Wawasee (5-14) made nine 3-pointers but attempted only seven free throws.

WHITKO 68, PERU 63: Nathan Walpole scored 35 points as the Wildcats (13-7) won at home.

COMMUNITY BAPTIST 65, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 50: Jake Harmon had 19 points for the host Cougars (7-14) even as they fell to 1-6 in their last seven games.