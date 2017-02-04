Peak Performers

Boys

JORDAN BECHTOLD, COLUMBIA CITY: 22 points in a 61-45 win over Norwell on Thursday

LOGAN KRUSE, DEKALB: 28 points in a 53-51 win over Leo on Thursday

JACOB REDDING, CARROLL: 33 points in a 70-69 overtime win over Huntington North on Wednesday

Girls

LANIE ALLEN, EAST NOBLE: 26 points, including 17 of 21 free throws, in a 54-44 win over Northrop on Friday

KELLI DAMMAN, CARROLL: 26 points in a 71-60 win over Snider on Friday

ALY REIFF, WHITKO: 31 points in a 62-41 win over LaVille on Friday

To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, go to www.journalgazette.net/hoopsplayeroftheweek