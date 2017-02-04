February 04, 2017 1:01 AM
Peak Performers
Boys
JORDAN BECHTOLD, COLUMBIA CITY: 22 points in a 61-45 win over Norwell on Thursday
LOGAN KRUSE, DEKALB: 28 points in a 53-51 win over Leo on Thursday
JACOB REDDING, CARROLL: 33 points in a 70-69 overtime win over Huntington North on Wednesday
Girls
LANIE ALLEN, EAST NOBLE: 26 points, including 17 of 21 free throws, in a 54-44 win over Northrop on Friday
KELLI DAMMAN, CARROLL: 26 points in a 71-60 win over Snider on Friday
ALY REIFF, WHITKO: 31 points in a 62-41 win over LaVille on Friday
