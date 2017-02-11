Peak performers

Boys

JALEN PAUL, CHURUBUSCO: 32 points and 12 assists in a 113-61 win over Hamilton on Friday

RICHARD ROBERTSON, NORTHROP: 12 points in a 64-62 win over Carroll on Friday

MALIK WILLIAMS, SNIDER: 19 points in a 64-53 win over Bishop Luers on Friday

Girls

MADI WURSTER, SOUTH ADAMS: 14 points as the Starfires beat Eastside 50-35 last Saturday

KARISSA MCLAUGHLIN, HOMESTEAD: School-record and career-high tying 40 pointsin a 93-51 win over Huntington North last Saturday

SYLARE STARKS, CONCORDIA: 16 points in a 47-42 win over Bishop Dwenger last Saturday

