Poised Spartans hold off Carmel

KOKOMO – Maturity, poise and faith guided the Homestead girls to a 63-59 win over Carmel in the Class 4A regional championship game at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Spartans (26-2) were sent to the free-throw line 26 times in the fourth quarter, making 19 of them to stay just ahead of the surging Greyhounds (23-4).

“You just have to see (the free throws) like any other every time you go to that line,” Madisen Parker said. “You practice it so many times, you have to have faith in yourself that it’s going to go in.”

Homestead led by as much as 48-29 with 6:20 left in the game. Jazmyne Geist was called for her fourth personal foul with 6:02 left and was then called for a technical to head to the bench. Carmel’s Tomi Taewo, a former Homestead player, made four free throws and Carmel scored on the subsequent in-bounds play to make it 48-35 and surged from there to get within 54-53 with 1:40 left.

“When they continued to cut it down, I think it took a lot of maturity because we have so much postseason experience,” Homestead senior Karissa McLaughlin said. “We know that every team we play is going to come back, and it just takes poise and you just have to stay calm. I think all of our players out there, even though they made a huge run, everyone said, ‘Calm down, we’re in it. We have the lead so let’s play like we have the lead.’ The fact that we were able to keep the lead the entire game really says something.”

It was a rematch of last year’s regional championship game and an earlier Homestead overtime loss, its only loss this season to an in-state opponent.

“We wanted a rematch,” Geist said. “They beat us earlier in the year, so we knew it would bring more intensity than last game.

“Coach (Rod Parker) set our schedule up to be one of the hardest schedules in the state, and he did a good job of us being in every situation that we could possibly be in to know what we need to do for the postseason.”

McLaughlin led the Spartans with 19 points, Madisen Parker added 15 and Geist 12.

Amy Dilk had 21 points and Blake Smith added 10 for the Greyhounds.

Homestead faces Northridge in the Class 4A semistate on Saturday. Locations will be announced today.

In the semifinals, Carroll (18-7) fell 84-46 to Carmel. The Chargers went up 5-0 within the first minute, but the Greyhounds responded with a 9-0 run and led 15-10 after the first quarter.

“We learned something here,” Carroll coach Mark Redding said, “We can move on to next year from this experience so even though we didn’t come out and do what we needed to do, we have experience and I think that’s going to happen in the long run.”

Becca Villanueva led the Chargers with 18 points, and Kelli Damman added 11. Taewo led Carmel with 17 points in the semifinal.

Homestead beat Zionsville 52-38 in the second semifinal. The Spartans jumped to a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game, led 29-20 at halftime and used a 7-0 run to start the second half to take a 36-20 lead with 5:16 left in the third quarter.

McLaughlin had 25 points in the semifinal and Madisen Parker added 12.

Rachel McLimore led the Eagles with 19, and Megan Sheridan had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

