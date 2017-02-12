Reigning champions too strong for Cadets

COLUMBIA CITY – Concordia was able to avenge one loss, but two rematches in the same day proved too big of a task at the Class 3A Columbia City girls basketball regional Saturday.

The Cadets flipped the script in the regional semifinals from last year against Tippecanoe Valley before defending 3A state champion Heritage Christian repeated its regular-season win over Concordia in the finals with a 53-33 win.

“They did what they do,” Concordia coach Dave Miller said of the Eagles. “In the first half, I thought we contained them, but in the second half, that transition really hurt us. We got tired, and they got a couple of quick ones right in a row where we didn’t get back. Then mentally, it is really difficult.”

No. 4 Heritage Christian (21-6) advances to next week’s semistate at either Logansport or Crown Point.

The Eagles have won three straight state titles after winning back-to-back 2A state titles before moving up to 3A.

Concordia’s last regional title was in 2012, when it went on to win a second 3A state title.

“Against Heritage Christian, you have to play an outstanding basketball game,” Miller said. “The speed they have is pretty amazing, along with the skills. They are very deserving to win a regional.”

No. 6 Concordia (21-5) lost to Tippecanoe Valley 56-53 in last year’s regional semifinals but gained revenge in earning the berth in the championship Saturday with a 65-58 win in the second semifinal.

Heritage Christian beat the Cadets 50-39 at home Dec. 3.

“Unless you win your last game, it doesn’t end like you would like,” Miller said of the season. “I am very proud of the kids. They did everything we asked all year and learned everything we were trying to teach. I can’t ask any more of them.”

Heritage Christian was 16 of 20 from the free-throw line, including 8 of 9 in the fourth quarter.

Concordia got 16 points from Sylare Starks and 11 from Shania Kelly.

Dashawna Harper led the Eagles with 20 points. Katlyn Gilbert added 16, 14 in the second half.

“I thought (Gilbert) really took over the game, which she is capable of doing,” Miller said. “I thought we held her in check for large parts of the game, but the middle of the third quarter she kinda took over.”

Concordia led 12-11 after the first, but Heritage Christian surged ahead in the second and had a 22-18 advantage at halftime. The Eagles pushed the margin into double figures early in the fourth.

Heritage Christian pulled away from Norwell 63-46 in the first semifinal.

The Knights fell behind 11-0 to start the game and trailed 24-9 after the first quarter.

The Knights outscored the Eagles 15-4 in the second and eventually led 28-27 in the third quarter.

Heritage Christian won the fourth quarter, 15-6.

“We fought back after a really rough first quarter,” Norwell coach Eric Thornton said. “I am so proud of my kids. They were ready to battle today. Our kids believed, and that was the main thing. The fourth quarter didn’t go our way. Our kids belonged.”

“It took us a little while. At the regional level, everybody is good, and you probably can’t wait eight minutes for that to happen.”

Kaylee Roller led Norwell (16-10) with 19 points, and Logan Rowles added 13.

