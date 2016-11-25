Roncalli outlasts Northwood for Class 4A title

INDIANAPOLIS — Derek O'Connor ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as No. 1 Roncalli snapped a 12-year title drought with a 34-22 victory over No. 2 NorthWood in the Class 4A State Championship on Friday.

The Rebels (15-0) celebrated their ninth state crown, tying Sheridan for fourth most in IHSAA history.

O'Connor finished with 313 total yards total offense, 159 passing and 154 rushing. The senior scored on a pair of short runs in the second quarter, threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Luedeman in the third quarter and had a 22-yard TD rush in the final quarter.

Roncalli's second touchdown woke up NorthWood (14-1) as quarterback Trey Bilinski scored on a 2-yard run just before halftime. But each time the Panthers pulled close, the Rebels pulled away.