Roncalli wins 9th state title

INDIANAPOLIS – Derek O’Connor ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as No. 1 Indianapolis Roncalli snapped a 12-year title drought with a 34-22 victory over No. 2 NorthWood in the Class 4A state championship on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Rebels (15-0) celebrated their ninth state crown, tying Sheridan for fourth most in IHSAA history.

O’Connor finished with 313 total yards total offense, 159 passing and 154 rushing. The senior scored on a pair of short runs in the second quarter, threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Luedeman in the third quarter and had a 22-yard TD rush in the final quarter.

Roncalli’s second touchdown woke up NorthWood (14-1) as quarterback Trey Bilinski scored on a 2-yard run just before halftime. But each time the Panthers pulled close, the Rebels pulled away.

Class 6A

CARMEL 16, CENTER GROVE 13, OT: Jerome Halsell rushed 29 times for 142 yards and Conner Coghlan kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Greyhounds.

Halsell’s touchdown run gave Carmel (10-4) a 13-10 lead with 46 seconds left. Center Grove (12-2), the defending champ, then drove 39 yards in 45 seconds to set up a 50-yard field goal by Luke Eckert as time expired.

Russ Yeast fumbled at the goal line on Center Grove’s overtime possession, setting up Coghlan’s game-winner. Carmel quarterback Jake McDonald went 17 of 27 for 197 yards.

Class 2A

INDIANAPOLIS RITTER 28, EASTBROOK 6: Brad Bacon and the fifth-ranked Raiders needed just 19 seconds to put their stranglehold on the championship.

On the game’s first play, Bacon took a handoff from junior quarterback Diomoni Small and rambled down the sideline for a 72-yard touchdown, and Ritter (11-4) was on its way to its second state title in four years.

Small passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, a 14-yard pass Trevor Browder in the first quarter and a 4-yard pass to Kyle Price that put Ritter up 21-0 with 8:16 to go in the game.

Eastbrook, making its second state title game appearance, found it difficult to get going. The Panthers (13-2) mustered just two first downs in the first half.