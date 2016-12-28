 Skip to main content

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Kara Gealy runs with the ball during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Teryn Kline runs with the ball during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Madisen Parker, right, tries to pass the ball over Snider's Hannah Barnes during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Jazmyne Geist, left, tries to shoot the ball as Snider's Kyla Covington tries to block her shot during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Snider's Daleshia Davis yells to teammates while running the ball down the court during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin, top, passes the ball to teammate Madisen Parker during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Snider's Payton Gorman, left, passes the ball to a teammate as Homestead's Teryn Kline tries to block the shot during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
December 28, 2016 5:49 PM

SAC Holiday Tournament - Homestead vs. Snider Girls

