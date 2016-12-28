SAC Holiday Tournament - Homestead vs. Snider Girls

-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Kara Gealy runs with the ball during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Teryn Kline runs with the ball during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Madisen Parker, right, tries to pass the ball over Snider's Hannah Barnes during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Jazmyne Geist, left, tries to shoot the ball as Snider's Kyla Covington tries to block her shot during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Snider's Daleshia Davis yells to teammates while running the ball down the court during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin, top, passes the ball to teammate Madisen Parker during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Snider's Payton Gorman, left, passes the ball to a teammate as Homestead's Teryn Kline tries to block the shot during the Homestead vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY