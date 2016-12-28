SAC Holiday Tournament - Snider vs. Homestead Boys

-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Brandon Durnell, left, tries to block Snider's Keondre Brown during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Snider's Mike Barnfield pushes past Homestead's Parker Manges to get to the hoop during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Brandon Durnell, left, tries to get past Snider's Deangelo Stroud during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Snider's Deangelo Stroud, left, tries to block Homestead's Jack Ferguson from shooting the ball during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Sam Buck, center, shoots the ball as Snider's Jonqwell Lee, left, and teammate Lawrence Johnson try to block his shot during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Snider's Deangelo Stroud, right, shoots the ball over Homestead's Jack Ferguson during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday. GALLERY