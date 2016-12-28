SAC Holiday Tournament - Snider vs. Homestead Boys



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Brandon Durnell, left, tries to block Snider's Keondre Brown during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday.



Snider's Mike Barnfield pushes past Homestead's Parker Manges to get to the hoop during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday.



Homestead's Brandon Durnell, left, tries to get past Snider's Deangelo Stroud during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday.



Snider's Deangelo Stroud, left, tries to block Homestead's Jack Ferguson from shooting the ball during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday.



Homestead's Sam Buck, center, shoots the ball as Snider's Jonqwell Lee, left, and teammate Lawrence Johnson try to block his shot during the Homestead vs. Snider boys basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Wednesday.


