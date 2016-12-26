SAC Holiday Tournament Snider vs. South Side Girls



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Kalyn Pickens prepares to shoot the ball during the South Side vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Monday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

From right: South Side's Jaci Jones holds onto the ball as Snider's Daleshia Davis and Kalyn Pickens try to knock it away from her during the South Side vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Monday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Payton Gorman, left, and Allana Hurst back up teammate Hannah Barnes as she runs the ball towards the basket during the South Side vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Monday. GALLERY





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

From right: South Side's Jaci Jones tries to knock the ball away from Snider's Daleshia Davis as South Side's Mikeba Jones tries to help her during the South Side vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Monday. GALLERY





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

South Side's Jaci Jones dribbles the ball across the court during the South Side vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Monday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Daleshia Davis, left, tosses the ball to a teammate as South Side's Mikeba Jones tries to knock the ball away during the South Side vs. Snider girls basketball game during the 2016 SAC Holiday Tournament at Wayne High School on Monday. GALLERY