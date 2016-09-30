SAC putting rivalries on center stage

Tonight’s games Bishop Dwenger at Bishop Luers Carroll at Homestead Northrop at Snider South Side at North Side Wayne at Concordia Bellmont at New Haven Columbia City at East Noble DeKalb at Norwell Huntington North at Leo Heritage at Bluffton Lima Central Catholic (Ohio) at Woodlan South Adams at Jay County, 7:30 p.m. Southern Wells at Adams Central Angola at Prairie Heights Central Noble at Churubusco Fremont at Eastside Garrett at Fairfield West Noble at Lakeland Warsaw at Wawasee Whitko at Manchester – Games at 7 p.m., unless noted

There will be a little extra emotion and intensity around the SAC. Four of the five conference games tonight will pit rivals going head-to-head.

Specifically designed by the league to be a rivalry week, the four games – Carroll at Homestead, Bishop Dwenger at Bishop Luers, Northrop vs. Snider and South Side at North Side – match teams that have the most history and tradition.

Dwenger and Luers play in the Battle of the Bishops, while Snider and Northrop play in the battle for Spuller Stadium, which sits at Northrop but the two schools share.

North Side and South Side will continue to play for the Totem Pole even though it will now be the Legends against the Archers. Carroll-Homestead continues the big school rivalry started in the NHC before the programs moved over to the SAC last season.

“Obviously, there’s some extra something for our kids, but our focus as our team has been on really getting better,” Northrop coach Jason Doerffler said. “You can still tell it is a little different. There’s some added extra intensity or focus for our kids. Snider is a rivalry; it is a rivalry for all our sports. It is important to our kids.”

Although he is a Concordia graduate, Doerf­fler knows a little about the rivalry. Growing up, Doerffler’s father, current Concordia athletic director, Dean, was the coach at Northrop.

Doerffler attended a few Northrop-Snider games until his dad went to Concordia. The Panthers haven’t lost to the Bruins since the 1998 sectional. Doerffler is 0-2 against Snider.

“It hasn’t been what it could be, mainly because of our struggles with them recently,” Doerffler said of the rivalry. “We haven’t had the success we want and the success against them, and our goal is to get it back.”

Tonight, Snider is the home team, and it is the Panthers’ homecoming.

“It is different for the coaches; we are on the other sideline for the only time all season,” Doerffler said. “It is a little different, and we are wearing road jerseys in our stadium. We don’t beat it to death, but there is some extra incentives.”

In some cases, it even pits family member against family member. In the Battle of the Bishops, four members of the Howe family will be represented in all four grades for both teams, three for Dwenger and one for Luers. The Saints have brothers Reyer (senior), Charlie (sophomore) and Harrison (freshman), and for the Knights there will be Peyton (junior).

The three Dwenger players’ grandfather is Dan Howe, and Peyton’s grand­father is Ken Howe. The brothers were teammates on South Side’s 1958 state championship basketball team. The rivalry between the Catholic schools can also be traced to the two Howe brothers, who are still competitive and supportive of their grandsons.

Also, Peyton’s father, Rob, played for Dwenger coach Chris Svarczkopf when Svarczkopf was the defensive coordinator at North Side.

“It is a multigenerational rivalry,” Rob said. “Lots of smack talk.”

