Saints win old-fashioned way: With defense

The last time Bishop Dwenger won the Battle of the Bishops against Bishop Luers, the Saints were one state championship lighter than they are now.

Which is to say, a few things have happened since the defending 4A state champion Saints last beat Luers. Most of those things had to do with a defense that smothered everyone on the way to the state title, and they did again Friday at Luersfield as the Saints (5-2) ground out a 14-7 victory that snapped a two-game losing streak to their arch rivals.

With apologies to Throwback Thursday, call it Throwback Friday.

“Great defensive effort,” Dwenger coach Chris Svarczkopf said. “Bishop Luers has a great running attack, two very dangerous backs, good line up front. It takes a tremendous effort to bring down a running attack like that and to keep them off the board except for the one time.

“Our guys just kept fighting. We made some mistakes, but they kept fighting the whole time.”

That was especially true in the fourth quarter.

Luers (3-4), down 14-0 at the break on two touchdown throws of 7 and 42 yards from Blake Podschlne to Tommy Steele, dominated the third quarter, turning loose running backs J’Lyn Charlton (157 yards) and Tyreeon Hambright to hog the football and the clock. The Knights ran 22 plays to Dwenger’s 12 in the quarter and controlled the ball for nearly eight minutes, finally dinging the scoreboard when Charlton swept left end from seven yards out to end a 90-yard, 10-play drive.

But that would be Luers’ high-water mark. In the fourth quarter, Dwenger forced three three-and-outs, then finished it by sacking Luers quarterback Arion Nieves and forcing two incomplete passes to end the game. All told, Luers ran just 15 plays in the fourth quarter and never made a first down.

“We couldn’t get it going on our offense, and I mean, that’s OK, that’s gonna happen,” linebacker Frank Yanko said. “Defense, they stepped up. We got it done. We got it done.”

And the fourth quarter?

“The fourth quarter … it’s just about your heart,” Yanko said. “It’s about who wants it more.

“Defense said they wanted it most.”