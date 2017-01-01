January 01, 2017 7:16 AM
Saturday's Indiana high-school basketball scores
Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Columbus Christian 69, Medora 38
Crown Point 64, S. Bend Washington 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bloomington South 51, Columbus East 37
Lafayette Jeff 51, Shelbyville 29
N. Daviess 42, Mitchell 37
Pendleton Hts. 57, New Palestine 44
Winchester 46, Yorktown 38
Clinton Prairie Tournament
Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greentown) 38
Clinton Prairie 43, Decatur Central 26
Decatur Central 57, Eastern (Greentown) 50
Goshen Tournament
First Round
DeKalb 70, New Haven 31
Goshen 65, S. Bend Clay 21
Consolation
New Haven 58, S. Bend Clay 21
Championship
DeKalb 56, Goshen 45