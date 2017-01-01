 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

January 01, 2017 7:16 AM

Saturday's Indiana high-school basketball scores

Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbus Christian 69, Medora 38

Crown Point 64, S. Bend Washington 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomington South 51, Columbus East 37

Lafayette Jeff 51, Shelbyville 29

N. Daviess 42, Mitchell 37

Pendleton Hts. 57, New Palestine 44

Winchester 46, Yorktown 38

Clinton Prairie Tournament

Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greentown) 38

Clinton Prairie 43, Decatur Central 26

Decatur Central 57, Eastern (Greentown) 50

Goshen Tournament

First Round

DeKalb 70, New Haven 31

Goshen 65, S. Bend Clay 21

Consolation

New Haven 58, S. Bend Clay 21

Championship

DeKalb 56, Goshen 45

