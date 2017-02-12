February 12, 2017 7:26 AM
Saturday's high-school basketball scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Batesville 50, E. Central 40
Bloomington North 64, Northview 56
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ohio 114, S. Bend Trinity 25
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Carmel 65
Cass 74, Wabash 49
Castle 62, Bloomington South 54
Centerville 58, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 49
Chesterton 60, Munster 54
Clarksville 54, Madison 36
Clinton Prairie 67, Covington 62
Columbia City 66, W. Noble 63
Columbus Christian 67, Washington Catholic 52
Columbus East 60, Franklin 45
Connersville 61, New Palestine 47
Crawford Co. 60, Henryville 47
Culver Academy 84, Rochester 45
Culver Academy 84, Indian Creek 33
Delphi 58, Lakeland Christian 33
Eastside 79, Adams Central 42
Edgewood 57, Orleans 42
Elwood 72, Tri-Central 42
Floyd Central 61, Ev. Harrison 56
Franklin Central 66, Fishers 30
Franklin Co. 53, Switzerland Co. 49
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 67, Fort Wayne Smith Academy 50
Ft. Wayne Snider 69, Northridge 50
Gary 21st Century 70, Indpls Metro 60
Hancock Co., Ky. 69, Union (Dugger) 33
Huntington North 60, Ft. Wayne Wayne 44
Indpls Arlington 59, Morristown 55
Indpls Howe 82, Indpls Northwest 75
Jeffersonville 76, Jennings Co. 59
Lapel 66, Hagerstown 57
LaPorte 81, S. Bend Clay 58
Lawrence North 46, Hamilton Hts. 45
Lawrenceburg 58, Rising Sun 44
Leo 40, Jay Co. 39
Linton 66, N. Vermillion 35
Logansport 59, Richmond 50
Maconaquah 54, Pioneer 46
Milan 63, S. Dearborn 57, OT
Mishawaka 62, Wawasee 58, OT
Mitchell 52, Brown Co. 44
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 60, Lawrence Central 51
N. Daviess 57, Shakamak 22
N. Decatur 72, Knightstown 45
N. Posey 61, Perry Central 48
New Albany 77, Ev. Central 48
Noblesville 60, Indpls Tech 58
Northeastern 83, Tri 43
Northfield 65, Bluffton 45
NorthWood 69, Bethany Christian 48
Oldenburg 71, Indpls Scecina 57
Owen Valley 60, White River Valley 44
Plainfield 60, Cascade 43
Rensselaer 56, Frontier 48
River Forest 52, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 41
Rock Creek Academy 77, Lanesville 65
Seeger 88, Clinton Central 85
Shelbyville 68, Whiteland 62
Shoals 60, Cannelton 43
Southmont 76, Fountain Central 62
Sullivan 78, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28
Tell City 61, Gibson Southern 45
Terre Haute South 83, Ev. Bosse 81, OT
Tipton 84, Whiting 49
Traders Point Christian 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy 69, OT
Tri-West 66, Indpls Brebeuf 65
Triton 36, Clinton Christian 33
W. Washington 71, Washington Twp. 58
Warsaw 34, Merrillville 33
Western 82, Taylor 56
Whitko 57, Manchester 54
Yorktown 50, Peru 47
Zionsville 80, Anderson 64
Pioneer Conference Playoffs
Ninth Place
Indpls Shortridge 67, Anderson Prep Academy 36
Seventh Place
Indpls International 56, Muncie Burris 55
Fifth Place
Liberty Christian 71, Greenwood Christian 46
Third Place
Central Christian School 75, Seton Catholic 70, OT
Championship
Indianapolis Attucks 72, University 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Eastern Hancock vs. Indpls Broad Ripple, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regionals
Class 4A
Laporte
Northridge 59, Gary West 44
Merrillville 63, LaPorte 47
Northridge 55, Merrillville 45
Kokomo
Carmel 84, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46
Homestead 52, Zionsville 38
Homestead 63, Carmel 59
Decatur Central
Indpls N. Central 57, New Castle 49
Indpls Pike 58, Brownsburg 48
Indpls Pike 61, Indpls N. Central 59, OT
Bedford N. Lawrence
Columbus North 66, Ev. Central 50
Bedford N. Lawrence 53, Martinsville 36
Columbus North 49, Bedford N. Lawrence 45
Class 3A
Rensselaer
Northwestern 67, Lighthouse CPA 41
S. Bend St. Joseph 64, Andrean 44
S. Bend St. Joseph 57, Northwestern 49
Columbia City
Heritage Christian 63, Norwell 46
Ft. Wayne Concordia 65, Tippecanoe Valley 58
Heritage Christian 53, Ft. Wayne Concordia 33
Danville
Indpls Attucks 62, Northview 50
Danville 61, Lebanon 51
Danville 62, Indpls Attucks 56, OT
Charlestown
Vincennes 52, Ev. Memorial 50
N. Harrison 58, Rushville 44
N. Harrison 61, Vincennes 48
Class 2A
Winamac
Delphi 44, Hammond Noll 38
Central Noble 34, S. Adams 33
Central Noble 73, Delphi 40
Eastern (Greentown)
Oak Hill 42, Carroll (Flora) 37
Monroe Central 44, Madison-Grant 40
Oak Hill 37, Monroe Central 31
Speedway
Winchester 49, Covenant Christian 43
Eastern Hancock 54, S. Putnam 42
Covenant Christian 52, Eastern Hancock 44
Paoli
S. Ripley 51, Forest Park 41
Eastern (Pekin) 55, S. Knox 42
Eastern (Pekin) 54, S. Ripley 43
Class 1A
Caston
N. White 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 41, OT
Michigan City Marquette 42, Argos 25
Michigan City Marquette 67, N. White 26
Tri-Central
Union City 53, Tri-Central 41
Riverton Parke 54, Southern Wells 37
Union City 59, Riverton Parke 39
Southwestern (Shelby)
Jac-Cen-Del 51, Bloomfield 29
Tindley 67, Indpls Lutheran 55
Tindley 49, Jac-Cen-Del 47
Springs Valley
Vincennes Rivet 51, S. Central (Elizabeth) 45
Wood Memorial 73, Crothersville 57
Wood Memorial 46, Vincennes Rivet 40