February 12, 2017 7:26 AM

Saturday's high-school basketball scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Batesville 50, E. Central 40

Bloomington North 64, Northview 56

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ohio 114, S. Bend Trinity 25

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Carmel 65

Cass 74, Wabash 49

Castle 62, Bloomington South 54

Centerville 58, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 49

Chesterton 60, Munster 54

Clarksville 54, Madison 36

Clinton Prairie 67, Covington 62

Columbia City 66, W. Noble 63

Columbus Christian 67, Washington Catholic 52

Columbus East 60, Franklin 45

Connersville 61, New Palestine 47

Crawford Co. 60, Henryville 47

Culver Academy 84, Rochester 45

Culver Academy 84, Indian Creek 33

Delphi 58, Lakeland Christian 33

Eastside 79, Adams Central 42

Edgewood 57, Orleans 42

Elwood 72, Tri-Central 42

Floyd Central 61, Ev. Harrison 56

Franklin Central 66, Fishers 30

Franklin Co. 53, Switzerland Co. 49

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 67, Fort Wayne Smith Academy 50

Ft. Wayne Snider 69, Northridge 50

Gary 21st Century 70, Indpls Metro 60

Hancock Co., Ky. 69, Union (Dugger) 33

Huntington North 60, Ft. Wayne Wayne 44

Indpls Arlington 59, Morristown 55

Indpls Howe 82, Indpls Northwest 75

Jeffersonville 76, Jennings Co. 59

Lapel 66, Hagerstown 57

LaPorte 81, S. Bend Clay 58

Lawrence North 46, Hamilton Hts. 45

Lawrenceburg 58, Rising Sun 44

Leo 40, Jay Co. 39

Linton 66, N. Vermillion 35

Logansport 59, Richmond 50

Maconaquah 54, Pioneer 46

Milan 63, S. Dearborn 57, OT

Mishawaka 62, Wawasee 58, OT

Mitchell 52, Brown Co. 44

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 60, Lawrence Central 51

N. Daviess 57, Shakamak 22

N. Decatur 72, Knightstown 45

N. Posey 61, Perry Central 48

New Albany 77, Ev. Central 48

Noblesville 60, Indpls Tech 58

Northeastern 83, Tri 43

Northfield 65, Bluffton 45

NorthWood 69, Bethany Christian 48

Oldenburg 71, Indpls Scecina 57

Owen Valley 60, White River Valley 44

Plainfield 60, Cascade 43

Rensselaer 56, Frontier 48

River Forest 52, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 41

Rock Creek Academy 77, Lanesville 65

Seeger 88, Clinton Central 85

Shelbyville 68, Whiteland 62

Shoals 60, Cannelton 43

Southmont 76, Fountain Central 62

Sullivan 78, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28

Tell City 61, Gibson Southern 45

Terre Haute South 83, Ev. Bosse 81, OT

Tipton 84, Whiting 49

Traders Point Christian 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy 69, OT

Tri-West 66, Indpls Brebeuf 65

Triton 36, Clinton Christian 33

W. Washington 71, Washington Twp. 58

Warsaw 34, Merrillville 33

Western 82, Taylor 56

Whitko 57, Manchester 54

Yorktown 50, Peru 47

Zionsville 80, Anderson 64

Pioneer Conference Playoffs

Ninth Place

Indpls Shortridge 67, Anderson Prep Academy 36

Seventh Place

Indpls International 56, Muncie Burris 55

Fifth Place

Liberty Christian 71, Greenwood Christian 46

Third Place

Central Christian School 75, Seton Catholic 70, OT

Championship

Indianapolis Attucks 72, University 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Eastern Hancock vs. Indpls Broad Ripple, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regionals

Class 4A

Laporte

Northridge 59, Gary West 44

Merrillville 63, LaPorte 47

Northridge 55, Merrillville 45

Kokomo

Carmel 84, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46

Homestead 52, Zionsville 38

Homestead 63, Carmel 59

Decatur Central

Indpls N. Central 57, New Castle 49

Indpls Pike 58, Brownsburg 48

Indpls Pike 61, Indpls N. Central 59, OT

Bedford N. Lawrence

Columbus North 66, Ev. Central 50

Bedford N. Lawrence 53, Martinsville 36

Columbus North 49, Bedford N. Lawrence 45

Class 3A

Rensselaer

Northwestern 67, Lighthouse CPA 41

S. Bend St. Joseph 64, Andrean 44

S. Bend St. Joseph 57, Northwestern 49

Columbia City

Heritage Christian 63, Norwell 46

Ft. Wayne Concordia 65, Tippecanoe Valley 58

Heritage Christian 53, Ft. Wayne Concordia 33

Danville

Indpls Attucks 62, Northview 50

Danville 61, Lebanon 51

Danville 62, Indpls Attucks 56, OT

Charlestown

Vincennes 52, Ev. Memorial 50

N. Harrison 58, Rushville 44

N. Harrison 61, Vincennes 48

Class 2A

Winamac

Delphi 44, Hammond Noll 38

Central Noble 34, S. Adams 33

Central Noble 73, Delphi 40

Eastern (Greentown)

Oak Hill 42, Carroll (Flora) 37

Monroe Central 44, Madison-Grant 40

Oak Hill 37, Monroe Central 31

Speedway

Winchester 49, Covenant Christian 43

Eastern Hancock 54, S. Putnam 42

Covenant Christian 52, Eastern Hancock 44

Paoli

S. Ripley 51, Forest Park 41

Eastern (Pekin) 55, S. Knox 42

Eastern (Pekin) 54, S. Ripley 43

Class 1A

Caston

N. White 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 41, OT

Michigan City Marquette 42, Argos 25

Michigan City Marquette 67, N. White 26

Tri-Central

Union City 53, Tri-Central 41

Riverton Parke 54, Southern Wells 37

Union City 59, Riverton Parke 39

Southwestern (Shelby)

Jac-Cen-Del 51, Bloomfield 29

Tindley 67, Indpls Lutheran 55

Tindley 49, Jac-Cen-Del 47

Springs Valley

Vincennes Rivet 51, S. Central (Elizabeth) 45

Wood Memorial 73, Crothersville 57

Wood Memorial 46, Vincennes Rivet 40

