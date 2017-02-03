Seeking more splash

Sectional finals Saturday South Side, 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. Teams: Carroll, Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Canterbury, Concordia, Northrop, North Side, Snider, South Side, Wayne, Homestead Jay County, 9 a.m., 1 p.m. Teams: Adams Central, Bellmont, Blackford, Bluffton, Delta, Jay County, Muncie Burris, Muncie Central, Norwell, South Adams, Winchester Warsaw, 9 a.m., 1 p.m. Teams: Cass, Columbia City, Culver Academies, Huntington North, Logansport, Manchester, North Miami, Oregon Davis, Pioneer, Plymouth, Rochester, Tippecanoe Valley, Wabash, Warsaw Northridge, 9 a.m., 1 p.m. Teams: Angola, Concord, DeKalb, East Noble, Elkhart Central, Elkhart Memorial, Fremont, Goshen, Northridge, NorthWood, Wawasee, Westview

Snider has been a powerhouse in the SAC for the last quarter century, and it’s not surprising the program continues to send swimmers to NCAA Division I programs.

This year, senior Jordyn Polderman, a Toledo recruit, helped the Panthers to yet another SAC title and hopes to advance through to next week’s state finals starting with Saturday’s sectional finals, which started Thursday with the preliminary races.

“Our season’s been really great,” Polderman said. “We got a new coach and she’s brought a lot of new elements and team bonding, which has been really cool and has helped us come together as a team. Our goals this weekend are to have best times and make it to state.”

Polderman was a member of the conference-winning 200-yard medley relay team and 400 freestyle relay team and won the 200 individual medley, setting a meet record in 2:5.94, and the 100 free in 52.08.

As a junior, she competed at state in the 200 medley relay (27th, 1:52.51) and individually in the 200 IM (17th, 2:07.88) and 100 free (26th, 53.58).

“She’s a great asset to the team and all-around, she can do any stroke, … and for relays, she’s a huge part,” first-year coach Stephanie Jamison said. “The best thing we can do is keep her healthy and encourage her. We’re just hoping to swim fast this weekend.”

Polderman started swimming when she was about 5 years old when her mom put her in swim lessons, and she’s just excelled from there. Her decision to continue her athletic career in college is exciting for Jamison, who swam for Colorado State.

“It’s really exciting to have her continue her swimming career because I swam in college, so I know how it’s going to feel for her and how exciting it is. It’s just a really great thing that she’s doing,” Jamison said.

Jamison swam at Snider under former coach Chris Knoblauch, taking over the program from him this year. The seniors and experienced swimmers such as Polderman made the transition a little easier.

“I can’t take all the credit (for this year’s success). It was nice for me to come in and take over a team that was already well established,” Jamison said. “We had some great swimmers. We got some new swimmers this year that have really improved, so that’s been great to have this season.”

As a senior, Polderman said she has enjoyed being able to help the newcomers.

“It’s been really cool being able to help the new girls coming in and tell them what it’s like and help them work hard to get to that level,” Polderman said.

Her leadership, though, is mostly by example, according to Jamison.

“She’s pretty quiet and shy and really laid back from what I’ve noticed this season,” Jamison said. “When she needs to be vocal, she will be vocal, but mostly she leads by example.

“Everybody sees her and sees her training hard and says, ‘Oh, I need to train hard, too.’ ”

