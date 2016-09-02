Showcasing a strong drive

Like many students, Taylor Mills wanted to be involved when she got into high school. It was just a matter of narrowing down what would be the best fit.

Mills, now a senior, has been a member of the Wayne girls golf team since her sophomore year and has put in a lot of work to improve, like many players.

“Starting in middle school, I was like, ‘It’d be cool to do something in high school that I can be involved in,’ ” she said. “I tried to figure out what I could do, and some of my family played golf so I guess that was something I could try.”

Mills, who plays both varsity and junior varsity, was also named as one of the captains of the team this year.

Unlike many players, however, she’s had to overcome her disabilities from VACTERL syndrome which left her without lower right leg bones and a deformed right hand.

“They had to remove my foot, and I was really young, so it’s all I’ve ever known,” she said. “It doesn’t affect me as much.”

First came getting some golf clubs.

“I asked for golf clubs for Christmas and got them and so I was like, ‘I guess I’m going to try this.’ So, I did,” Mills said. “I think I got them Christmas of my eighth-grade year, and I was planning on playing freshman year, but I kind of chickened out, I guess.”

Not for lack of coach Andrew Brehm’s trying, though.

“I was at registration recruiting and she walked by and her mother was like, ‘Want to do golf?’ and I had one of my players there and she was like, ‘C’mon! It’s great!’ ” Brehm said. “And she was kind of like, ‘Ehhh.’ So I called her and she said not this year.

“The next year, she was there, and she’s been very active since. She comes to our winter practices, comes to some of our boys’ stuff. She’s been sucked into the golf world.”

Then came improvement.

“I started off not really good,” she said. “I had to put in a lot of work, and I did. I’m pretty decent now. (I came) to every practice, did everything that we’re supposed to and just practice, practice, practice.”

She’s approved through the IHSAA to use golf carts at matches, but the only adjustment she’s really had to make was thicker grips on her clubs and playing left-handed.

“It helps me with my right hand and controlling it,” she said. “Obviously I didn’t like to do a lot of physical activity. I figured golf is something I could try. I didn’t have to run, didn’t have to do a lot. So, I tried it, and it worked.”

Mills also got involved at school collecting canned goods – building big displays with them – and the Wayne advisory board.

“She watches, takes care of everybody,” Brehm said. “(Monday), she went to our match (but didn’t play), but she went and supported the team. She’s just great.”

Brehm said he does have his concerns in some matches for Mills.

“I do fear her playing some courses that have really steep hills,” Brehm said. “That puts her in jeopardy. It’s hard enough with two legs to climb some of those hills.”

Mills has also been able to spend time on the links with her family, who have been very supportive of her golf career.

“They’re always there if I need them,” Mills said.

