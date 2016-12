Snider at South Side, Friday.

Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Jakerra Lacy of South Side loses a pass to Daysianae Hinton of Snider, 1st quarter, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

In honor of teammate Peytin Chamble, Snider's Kyla Covington scores on an uncontested layup at the South Side goal, in the opening seconds of their game Friday. Chamble died in a car crash just before Thanksgiving.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Jaci Jones of South Side is caught between Snider's Daysianae Hinton, left, and Hannah Barnes, 1st quarter, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Makena Hurse of Snider is fouled on her shot by Jaci Jones of South Side, 2nd quarter, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Taniece Chapman of South Side scores in front of Kyla Covington of Snider, 1st quarter, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Kalyn Pickens of Snider and Nadea Gonzalez of South Side battle for a rebound, 2nd quarter, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Kyla Covington of Snider runs up against Taniece Chapman of South Side, 2nd quarter, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Daleshia Davis of Snider drives by Mikeba Jones of South Side, 2nd quarter, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

A poster in the South Side lobby remembers Snider's Peytin Chamble who died in a car crash just before Thanksgiving.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

During warmups Friday the Snider Panthers wore t-shirts honoring teammate Peytin Chamble, who died in a car crash just before Thanksgiving.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Kyla Covington, left, and Allana Hurst trap South Side's Taniece Chapman, 1st quarter, Friday.