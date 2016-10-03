Snider opens road to state with familiar foe

Top openers Class 6A Carroll (5-2) at Warsaw (5-2) Class 5A Concord (4-3) at Snider (7-0) Class 4A Bishop Dwenger (5-2) at Marion (4-3) Class 3A Bishop Luers (3-4) at Northwestern (6-1) Class 2A Eastside (5-2) at Churubusco (5-2) Class A Adams Central (7-0) at Wes-Del (5-2)

The two area defending high school football state champions learned their first obstacle in repeating the same success when the IHSAA announced sectional pairings Sunday night.

2015 Class 5A state champions Snider (7-0) will open its postseason against Concord (4-3), and 2015 4A champs Bishop Dwenger (5-2) will open at Marion (4-3).

Classes 1A-5A start sectional play Oct. 21, with 6A beginning Oct. 28.

The Panthers are facing the team they defeated 47-21 in last year’s sectional championship game. The teams had not previously met before last year, but Panthers coach Kurt Tippmann knew the Minutemen’s tradition and other teams in the Northern Lakes Conference.

“Watching them on film, they’re very well coached; they’re a good program in terms of traditional success, but you can see why because the kids do what they do,” Tippmann said of scouting Concord last year. “They’re fundamentally sound, play football the right way, hard-nosed, tough and they have some exceptional talent.

“We haven’t studied them this year, but they had speed comparable to the SAC. It’s a very talented program.”

Tippmann’s group this year is in what he describes as “a unique situation” coming back from a state championship and being ranked No. 1 throughout the season. There are two regular-season games remaining before the atmosphere and pressure of playoff football.

“In other years, with the tradition of success, people can look back to that and say the Snider teams of the past have been successful,” Tippmann said. “This is a very unique group of kids. They’re very excited to get the playoffs going. It’s because of their experience last year, we have quite a few guys back, particularly on defense. They’re just excited to get playoff football started.”

Class 2A No.1 Woodlan is looking to one-up last season’s 14-7 semistate loss at Whiting and earn a coveted state finals spot at Lucas Oil Stadium in November.

Woodlan coach Sherwood Haydock has been in two state championship games in his career, both with Harding. He lost in 2003 to Tri-West but won in 2006 over Southridge. Based on those teams’ composition, Haydock said he believes this year’s team has the potential to make it to Indianapolis.

“This year, we’re balance,” he said on the ­IHSAA’s televised broadcast of the sectional draw. “My best teams that went to the state were balanced, and I think we have that this year.

“We’re playing very well right now; we have a lot of speed, and we’re going to play when we have to. The kids have experience playing 14 games last year.”

Woodlan (7-0) opens sectional play against ACAC foe Bluffton, which it defeated 55-6 on Sept. 16 with the potential of playing South Adams in the second round.

“That’s interesting,” Haydock said of the draw. “You don’t want to play the same team twice in the last three weeks, but we’ll be prepared for them and they’ll be prepared for us. The second time will probably be the better of the two.”

